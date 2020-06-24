Will Ferrell says Demi Lovato told him his films helped her get through dark times

Will Ferrell had some sweet words to share about Demi Lovato, his co-star in the upcoming Netflix comedy, “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.”

In a recent interview on the Las Culturistas podcast, Ferrell said Lovato, 27, was “so sweet and lovely” on set.

He also revealed that they shared a “special moment” when Lovato opened up to him about how his movies helped her through some difficult times in her life.

Demi Lovato plays singer Katiana in "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga." Netflix

“She had just come out of her last rehab stint,” said Ferrell, 52. He said she told her, “I really wanted to work on this because I’m a fan.’ … And she said, ‘I have to tell you, watching your movies really kind of helped me kind of go through what I had to go through.’”

Lovato has been open about her struggles with addiction and her journey to recovery over the years. In an interview on “Ellen” in March, she described what led to a relapse in 2018 after six years of sobriety.

“My bulimia got really bad and I asked for help and I didn’t receive the help that I needed," she said. "And so I was stuck in this unhappy position and here I am sober and I’m thinking to myself, ‘I’m six years sober, but I’m miserable. I’m even more miserable than I was when I was drinking. Why am I sober?'"

She entered rehab after an overdose in 2018, and shared advice for others going through a similar struggle.

"If you do go through this, you yourself can get through it," she said. “You can get to the other side and it may be bumpy, but you are a 10 out of 10. Don’t forget it. And, as long as you take the responsibility, you can move past it and learn to love yourself that way that you deserve to be loved."

Ferrell, who said Lovato was “an absolute pro” during filming, said he was honored to hear that the singer had found comfort in his movies during some of her darkest times.

“It’s weird when you get hit in the chest with something like that, and it’s so personal to her,” he said. “It was one of the sweetest things ever.”