There wasn't any late-night streaking, but Will Ferrell still had himself a nice little Saturday when he popped up at a fraternity party at the University of Southern California to serve as the guest DJ.

The USC alum, whose son Magnus is a sophomore at the school, channeled his "Old School" character Frank the Tank by hopping on the turntables at the Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity party.

The 56-year-old "Anchorman" star helped get the crowd fired up ahead of USC's football game on Oct. 7 against the Arizona Wildcats.

Videos on TikTok showed Ferrell wearing sunglasses and a backwards USC cap while clapping along to the “Rocky III” classic “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor and songs by Jay-Z and Ye.

Ferrell, 56, who graduated from USC in 1990, wasn't just there to relive old glories. He and his family were in Los Angeles with Magnus, the oldest of his three sons, as part of Trojan Family Weekend.

Ferrell has often appeared at USC events over the years. He led the marching band while dressed as mascot Tommy Trojan in 2013, and hilariously serenaded a group of graduates while giving the commencement speech in 2017.

He also has made frequent appearances at football practices, including one in August ahead of the Trojans' current season.

And the scene wasn’t too far off from Frank the Tank’s ultimate destiny in "Old School," as Ferrell’s character becomes a DJ for the fictional college radio station, Harrison Cougar Radio, 88.6.