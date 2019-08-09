We’ve all heard of stars making the late-night rounds, but Will Ferrell put a whole new spin on it Thursday night when he appeared as Ron Burgundy on all of the late-night late shows.

Yes, the star performed standup comedy and sat down for interviews while suited up as his classic “Anchorman” character in pre-recorded segments on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Late Night With Seth Meyers," "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," "The Late Late Show With James Corden," "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and "Conan."

Ferrell, who wore the same turtleneck, scarf and blazer on each show, was actually promoting the second season of his podcast, “The Ron Burgundy Podcast.”

Ferrell’s standup — make that Burgundy’s standup — touched on a wide range of subjects during his takeover.

On “The Tonight Show,” he poked fun at pop star Shawn Mendes and told Jimmy Fallon about how he once got into a knife fight with singer Kylie Minogue.

On “Late Night,” he performed his set with a hipster dummy he called J.J. Hipster, and then got into a fight with him. On “The Late Show,” he talked about trade wars and told Colbert about playing golf with President Trump

.

On “The Late Late Show,” his standup was punctuated with a sit-down that featured animals from the San Diego Zoo. On “Conan,” he tried his hand at prop comedy, while on “Jimmy Kimme Live!,” he took on dating, technology and Buffalo Wild Wings, while also showing off his questionable Jack Nicholson and Jimmy Stewart impressions.

While his act got some laughs and further proved how much of a Renaissance man he is, we doubt Burgundy will be giving up his day job as a top-notch journalist.