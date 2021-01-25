Will Dolly Parton guest-star on 'Grace and Frankie'? What Lily Tomlin says

It's “Grace and Frankie” — and Dolly?

While speaking to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Monday, Lily Tomlin said Dolly Parton may appear on the upcoming seventh and final season of her Netflix series, “Grace and Frankie,” which goes into production later this year.

Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda starred in 1980's "9 to 5." Could they work together again? (C)20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

“Well, we’re always hoping that will happen,” Tomlin said. “We’ve got a great role for her this time. I think she will do it. I’m just hoping she will. And we hope she can do it and we think she can do it by remote.”

Tomlin and "Grace and Frankie" co-star Jane Fonda, of course, are very familiar with Parton. The trio starred in the 1980 smash comedy “9 to 5” as co-workers who decide to get revenge on their chauvinistic boss. It was Parton's film debut.

Parton and Tomlin reunited in 2017 at the SAG Awards when the singer presented the Life Achievement Award to the legendary comedian. All three stars would reunite later that year to announce the best supporting actor in a limited series or movie award at the Emmys.

And while Parton would be quite the casting coup, Tomlin, who's been nominated for four Emmys for "Grace and Frankie," said the "Jolene" singer has a jam-packed schedule.

“She’s unbelievably busy," Tomlin said. "She’s always writing books or writing songs or doing something for people or helping people in Tennessee totally.”

Parton, who turned 75 earlier this month, is indeed busy — and not just with work, either. Word got out that she helped fund Moderna’s vaccine for the coronavirus.

"I'm just happy that anything I do can help somebody else, and when I donated the money to the COVID fund, I just wanted it to do good,” she told TODAY in November. “Evidently, it is. Let's just hope we find a cure real soon."