Queen Elizabeth announces Camilla will be 'Queen Consort' when Prince Charles ascends the throne

Queen Elizabeth II is 95, and the longest-serving monarch Britain has ever had. She's a pillar in the country, but she won't always be on the throne. In time, she'll be succeeded by her eldest son, Charles, the Prince of Wales.

But what does this mean for Charles’ wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall?

From left: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II in June 2019 in London. Max Mumby / Getty Images

On Saturday, the queen made her stance clear that she does in fact want Camilla to be queen. She said this in a message to mark the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty's Accession.

"This anniversary also affords me a time to reflect on the goodwill shown to me by people of all nationalities, faiths and ages in this country and around the world over these years," she said. "I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me. And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

Camilla is Charles' second wife; he was famously married to and divorced from Diana, Princess of Wales, from 1981 to 1996. Diana died in a car crash in 1997. Charles and Camilla had known one another prior to his marriage (she was married at the time) and carried on an affair for decades after he tied the knot.