IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

12 best products to get a good night's sleep

Yo-Yo Ma tells story behind his cello performance at vaccination center

The cellist spoke with TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager.

Yo-Yo Ma tells story behind his cello performance at vaccination center

March 16, 202101:52
/ Source: TODAY
By Chrissy Callahan

Famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma is sharing new details about what inspired his impromptu performance at a vaccination center in Massachusetts last weekend.

The unexpected moment, which has since gone viral, occurred when the musician visited the Berkshire Community College field house to receive his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In an interview Tuesday with TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager, the 65-year-old explained he couldn't leave his instrument in the car for insurance reasons so he brought it inside with him when he and his wife, Jill Hornor, went to get their shots.

"We were about to get poked, and Jill takes the cello over," he said. "The people recognized her and me, and they say, 'Well, are you gonna play for us?'"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMXrlh9nT0V

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

The musician was happy to oblige, and local citizens were even more excited to listen to his performance of "Ave Maria." Ma even recalled one man who seemed particularly impacted by the experience.

"There was an older man who brought a chair over and sat straight in front, distanced, and obviously needed something (to comfort him)," he said.

Jenna aptly described the moment as a "happy accident" and asked Ma if he was glad he brought his instrument with him that day.

"In the end, yes. I'm always happy to respond when people feel like they need some music; that's what I'm here for. I'm basically a human boombox," he said.

Related

TMRW x TODAY

TMRW x TODAYThe creative way musicians can still go on 'tour' during the pandemic

After watching the segment, Jenna added that Ma said he was grateful for the opportunity to give back during a difficult time.

"He said he loves Mister Rogers and always to look for the helpers," she said. "And the way he can help is through music."

Chrissy Callahan

Chrissy Callahan covers a range of topics for TODAY.com, including fashion, beauty, pop culture and food. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, watching bad reality TV and consuming copious amounts of cookie dough.