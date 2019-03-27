Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 27, 2019, 6:31 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

It's a scary time for Beth and Randall on "This Is Us" and for their fans in the audience, too — and, evidently, even for one of the stars behind the beloved couple.

(Spoiler alert! If you haven't watched the latest episode of "This Is Us," check it out and then come back here.)

On Tuesday night, with the season three finale just one week away, viewers witnessed the biggest fight they've ever seen between the parents and partners who've shown each other so much love since the series began.

“I don’t know what is going to happen," Sterling K. Brown — aka adult-Randall — joked in an interview with The Wrap. "I say that fully tongue-in-cheek, because I do know what’s gonna happen."

Sterling K. Brown as Randall on "This Is Us." NBC

But for him, knowing what's to come doesn't change how it feels to watch it play out on the small screen.

"As an audience member watching, I am as terrified as anybody else, because I really love this couple," he went on to explain. "As an African-American, I love the representation of black love on network television. Like, it’s something we don’t get to see that often. And Randall and Beth, that relationship moves so much for so many people, that to see them struggle, it really does cause the heart to weep."

There have been plenty of tears this season as fractures between the otherwise-happy husband and wife have peaked. The problem? At the root of it, it's simply that they're both attempting to follow their dreams — in different directions.

The penultimate episode of the season left the final fate of their marriage in doubt, but according to Brown, viewers won't be kept wondering about it for long.

"By next week, you will know definitively what the status of their relationship is,” he said. “So that will be answered for you in the season finale. Yup, I can say that.”

Will they stick together or fall apart? Fans will learn Randall and Beth's fate soon. NBC

Just don't go thinking there won't be other mysteries hanging as the series enters its summer hiatus.

"There will be things that get answered and then there will be things that will ... (creator Dan Fogelman) always comes up with more questions," Brown teased.