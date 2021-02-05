Why this Marine was chosen to escort Lady Gaga at the inauguration

One of the more notable moments from Inauguration Day was Lady Gaga's powerful rendition of the "The Star-Spangled Banner." But it was her outfit and her Marine escort that also went viral that day.

With many people comparing the 34-year-old pop star to a character from "The Hunger Games," it turns out the oversized Schiaparelli haute couture gown she wore was the reason she needed a Marine to accompany her in the first place.

“There was a concern — obviously she was wearing this very beautiful, very large dress, and there was a concern that she might need some help getting down the stairs,” Marine Capt. Evan Campbell told Task and Purpose. “So they basically looked around and I was one of the taller, larger individuals, and they just asked if I would be willing to assist and I was more than happy to.”

According to the Marine Times, they "shared a laugh" before walking out together.

“She looked at me and she’s like ‘a fair warning... we have an equal chance of tripping on this,'" he told the publication.

The two also prayed together and Campbell calmed Gaga's nerves, he said.

“I was truly impressed with how genuine, she was while we were inside." Win McNamee / AP

“It just seemed like a very natural human thing to do to look over and go, ‘Hey you’re going to do great. You always do well, you know, you’re a performer, you’re going to do great,'” Campbell said. “It just seemed like she needed to hear a relaxed voice.”

Not a Little Monster (the name for Gaga fans) before their meeting, Campbell says he is now after sharing the intimate 15 minutes backstage with her.