All week long, TODAY is marking the 30th anniversary of the summer of 1989 with a look back at some of the notable (and not-so-notable) people, milestones and moments from that wild and crazy time.

As I was bingeing the second season of “Cobra Kai,” the YouTube spinoff of the “Karate Kid” movie franchise, a couple of months ago, one scene really caught my attention. Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) stood in front of his karate students and opened up about a dark and painful time in his past — the time he joined the Cobra Kai dojo.

“I learned to strike first, strike hard, show no mercy, and it turned me into an angry and violent kid,” he recalled. “It changed me.”

“You never told me about any of this,” his daughter, Sam, said.

“It’s not something I’m proud of, Sam,” he replied.

I, however, was thrilled to see Daniel acknowledge the events of “The Karate Kid Part III,” the much-maligned final chapter in the Ralph Macchio-Pat Morita trilogy — and also my favorite “Karate Kid” movie.

Daniel strays from Mr. Miyagi's guidance and briefly turns to the dark side in "The Karate Kid Part III," released in June 1989. Alamy Stock Photo

I’m sure many “Karate Kid” fans will think I’m nuts for actually liking “Part III.” When I asked Sunday TODAY host Willie Geist — who considers the first “Karate Kid” a classic — for his opinion on “Part III,” he offered this response:

“I could dismiss your take that ‘Karate Kid 3’ is the best ‘Karate Kid’ movie as gratuitous clickbait contrarianism if it weren’t so darned dangerous. To distort history is to deprive young people and future generations of the fundamental fact that the original ‘Karate Kid’ is the only ‘Karate Kid.’ Ralph Macchio and Billy Zabka accept your apology.”

I get it. “The Karate Kid Part III” has its flaws, including the fact that it basically recycles the plot of the original: Daniel’s bullied, he trains with Mr. Miyagi, he wins the All Valley Karate Tournament, Mr. Miyagi smiles, the credits roll.

So what makes “Part III” so special, in my view?

Terry Silver, the lead villain (played to perfection by Thomas Ian Griffith). He’s tall, he’s athletic, he’s rich, he has a ponytail, and he’s out to make life miserable for Daniel as a favor to John Kreese, the Cobra Kai leader whom Daniel embarrassed in the first movie. (Friendship goals!)

“When I’m finished with that kid he’ll be begging me to be his teacher,” he explains to Kreese on the phone, while working up a sweat in a sauna. “And you know what he’s going to learn from me? Pain. In every part of his body. And fear in every part of his mind. And here’s the kicker: He’s going to thank me for it.”

He asks if Kreese has any special requests.

“Yeah. Make his knuckles bleed,” Kreese answers.

Here’s where Silver really shines.

“Hey ... HEY, I LIKE THAT! OH, I LIKE THAT, JOHNNY! I’M GONNA USE THAT!” he shouts/laughs into the phone, perhaps a tad too excited at the prospect of making a teenager’s knuckles bleed.

I love the Terry Silver character because of moments like this one. He’s evil, yes, but he’s so over-the-top evil, so passionate about being evil, that you can’t help but revel in his evilness.

Mr. Miyagi would not approve of this training method. Alamy Stock Photo

You can thank the film's director, the late John G. Avildsen, for allowing Griffith the freedom to add his own personal touch to the role.

“I give John Avildsen so much credit for that ... whatever you bring to the table, he would watch in rehearsals,” Griffith told me in a phone interview. “I would try something and I would go for it.”

Even if that something might be “ludicrous.”

“When (Kreese) says, ‘Make his knuckles bleed,’ Terry Silver thinks that’s the most hysterical thing he’s heard. And we were like, ‘Where else can we use that and bring it in?’” Griffith recalled.