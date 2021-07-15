Why Helen Mirren wore makeup every day during lockdown

Helen Mirren isn't hiding the fact that she's thrilled to be walking the red carpet again.

The 75-year-old Oscar winner wowed the crowd at the opening ceremony of the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival earlier this month when she walked the red carpet in a splashy yellow Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Dame Helen Mirren attends the "Annette" screening and opening ceremony during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 6, 2021 in Cannes, France. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Having a bit of glamour in her life again — after spending more than a year quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic — is something to be grateful for, Mirren told People.

"I have to say, I love it," she said. "I love the opportunity to wear incredibly beautiful clothes. I appreciate the craft of couture. I'm a girl, I love, love dressing up. And then I'm perfectly happy to give it all away at the end of the night and go back to my scruffy, Bohemian outfits."

"Having spent a year and a half sort of behind closed doors, I've forgotten what this was like. So a little bit intimidating. But at the same time, it was such fun," she added.

Still, it's not as if Mirren let herself go while in lockdown. The British-born "F9" star revealed that she applied a full face of makeup daily during quarantine — and not to please her husband of 24 years, American director Taylor Hackford.

"Every day I put on makeup," she told People. "I didn't do it for Taylor because Taylor never notices."

"He'll sometimes say in a rather puzzled way, 'Oh, you look really nice.' You just associate the fact that I look nice with the fact I've just spent an hour doing my makeup!" she added.

Mirren explained that she wore makeup and nice clothes each day simply because she enjoyed looking and feeling her best. (Though he did snap a makeup-free selfie to help raise funds for COVID-19 relief fund.)

"I felt like I was living my life properly," she said. "So, it was actually a good experience for me."

