Why Aaron Rodgers covered 'Jeopardy!' podium in sticky notes

'Jeopardy!' guest host and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers kept some important reminders behind the podium during his time on the show.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers as he guest hosts the game show "Jeopardy!" Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP
/ Source: TODAY
By Kerry Breen

Guest "Jeopardy!" host and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared a behind-the-scenes look of his time at the iconic podium, revealing that he covered it with sticky notes and reminders about his posture, behavior and more.

"This is the @jeopardy podium, and my sticky notes from the second day of filming," wrote Rodgers on Instagram. "I used a lot of these stickies over the couple days of filming and put reminders on there ..."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNoex2LJ3_5

Rodgers said that the first note, "Speak Less," was "an ode to Paul Rudd" in the movie "Forgetting Sarah Marshall." Rudd played a beach bartender who gave Jason Segal's character surfing lessons, telling him to "do less, try less."

Other reminders were more about his mannerisms and behaviors during the competitive trivia game.

"'Slow down,' a reminder for me when reading the clues,'" Rodgers wrote. "'Stand Up Straight;' every time I'm reading clues I'm bent over, so that was a reminder to stand up in certain moments when I knew I was on camera. 'Relax' and 'Energy' were just a couple other good reminders as well.'"

One final sticky note reminded Rodgers "don't pick your nose/butt," which Rodgers said "was just to check if anyone was looking at my podium between games."

"Turns out, John the stage manager was, and we had a good laugh about it," Rodgers wrote.

In the post's hashtags, Rodgers added "love this show so much" and "so much gratitude."

His last episodes as "Jeopardy!" guest host will air this week. Other guest hosts following the death of Alex Trebek have included Katie Couric, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and "Jeopardy!" champion Ken Jennings. Future guest hosts include Mayim Bialik and Anderson Cooper.

Rodgers' time on the show has included some funny references to his other career as a star quarterback.

On his first day, April 5, the 'Final Jeopardy' question stumped two-day winner Scott Shewfelt.

So Shewfelt wrote, "Who wanted to kick that field goal?", referencing the Packers' decision to attempt a field goal during January's NFC championship game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, despite being down by eight points.

In the end, the Packers lost, and the Buccaneers went on to win the Super Bowl.

"That is a great question," Rodgers responded. "Should be correct but unfortunately for this game today that’s incorrect."

On Tuesday, one question asked contestants which Midwestern team "earned 5 NFL championship trophies" in the 1960s.

None of the competitors could guess the team — to Rodgers' obvious disappointment.

"Green Bay Packers?" he said, to laughs from the contestants.

‘Jeopardy!’ guest host Aaron Rodgers caught off-guard in final round

April 6, 202100:39
Kerry Breen

Kerry Breen is a reporter and associate editor for TODAY.com, where she reports on health news, pop culture and more. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from New York University. 