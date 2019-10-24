Whoopi Goldberg is returning to "Sister Act"? What a superior decision!

But wait — this may not be quite the reunion you were expecting. Goldberg, who starred in 1992's "Sister Act" and 1993's "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit," is joining a revamped version of the musical adaptation for 39 shows in London next year.

Whoopi Goldberg in "Sister Act 2," with Kathy Najimy (left) and Wendy Makkena. (C)Buena Vista Pictures / Everett Collection

"The View" co-host will appear as Deloris Van Cartier at the Eventim Apollo London from July 29-Aug. 30, 2020. But as she notes in a promotional video, her character will be "a little older, a little seasoned, but really still kind of out there."

In the original movie, Deloris was a lounge singer who accidentally caught her boyfriend (and crime boss) committing murder. She hid out at a nunnery to avoid being tracked down and played Sister Mary Clarence — who really turned the choir around.

*WHOOPI’S BACK* @WhoopiGoldberg will be coming to the @EventimApollo London next summer to play Deloris in @sisteractsocial alongside JENNIFER SAUNDERS as Mother Superior! It's gonna be (absolutely) FABULOUS, BABY! *ONLY 39 PERFORMANCES* https://t.co/zMCyVwhptx @ferrifrump pic.twitter.com/P35zzpdN7r — SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL (@sisteractsocial) October 24, 2019

In the stage version, she'll appear with Jennifer Saunders (of "Absolutely Fabulous" fame) playing Mother Superior. Goldberg previously appeared in a West End production of the show about a decade ago; in that version, she was Mother Superior.

"The show is fun," Goldberg said in 2008 when she was working on bringing the film to the stage as one of its producers. "It's not boring. And if I'm not bored, I'm your pal."

We're ready to get back into the "Act"!