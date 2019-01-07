Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

The 76th annual Golden Globes flew by like a dream on Sunday.

But that didn't mean that we weren't left with many burning questions, ones that started on the red carpet and extended all the way through the ceremony. Here's what we were able to find out!

Did E! mistakenly label a "Good Place" actress as her character's sister?

We're gonna say no forking way to this one, because it's just too on-the-nose to put up a chyron labeling actress Jameela Jamil as "Kamilah Al-Jamil." That's because as fans of the show know, Jamil actually plays Tahani Al-Jamil, who lives in a constant identity crisis because despite her own accomplishments, the world only adores her sister, Kamilah. Well-played, E!, well-played.

Jameela Jamil (l.) as Tahani and Rebecca Hazlewood as Kamilah Al-Jamil on "The Good Place." NBC

Who yelled "I'm sorry!" after Sandra Oh called out Hollywood's casting of white actors in Asian roles?

During the shared opening monologue with Andy Samberg, Sandra Oh quipped, "'Crazy Rich Asians' is nominated tonight for Best Picture — Musical or Comedy. It's the first studio film with an Asian-American lead since 'Ghost in the Shell' and 'Aloha.'"

Emma Stone in "Aloha." Alamy

Source material for 2017's "Ghost" was a remake of a Japanese film, yet starred Scarlett Johansson; 2015's "Aloha" featured a Hawaiian-Chinese-descended lead character played by Emma Stone. And Stone heard the complaints loud and clear. As soon as Oh finished making that statement, a shout from the audience burst out: "I'm sorry!"

And it was Stone.

What was up with all of those white and black bracelets?

You didn't think the #TimesUp movement, which addressed sexual harassment and inequality in the entertainment industry, was done, right? Neither did several actors and actresses, who declared their ongoing allegiance to fighting the problem with special white and black bracelets, including Julianne Moore:

And Debra Messing:

And Ryan Seacrest:

Who was that ubiquitous woman wandering the red carpet with a tray of Fiji water?

Talk about product placement: Fiji Water made sure to have a blue-clad young woman carrying a tray of the bottles on the red carpet, who also knew the importance of photobombing — because she showed up in the background of multiple shots of celebs during the preshow. "You have to know how to angle," she told the Los Angeles Times.

Stay thirsty, my friends.