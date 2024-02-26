How to watch ‘Who TF Did I Marry?’, the series that took over TikTok

A woman's wild, winding story detailing what she says was a whirlwind marriage to a "pathological liar" has had the internet eagerly going down an hours-long rabbit hole.

An over 50-part (yes, that's correct) TikTok series called "Who TF Did I Marry?" by an Atlanta woman who goes by Reesa Teesa has popped up on seemingly every social media timeline imaginable. People have been spellbound by what she calls a story out of "a Lifetime movie."

Here's how to watch and what to know about the viral phenomenon, which has skyrocketed Reesa Teesa to more than 3 million TikTok followers in the course of two weeks.

Where can you watch "Who TF Did I Marry?"

Reesa Teesa, who requested NBC News not use her full name for safety reasons, initially made a video on Feb. 13 summarizing her relationship with her ex-husband.

The response was so overwhelming that she created a whole series of 52 videos that are about 10 minutes each. She put them all in one playlist on TikTok, so people can watch them continuously like they are binging a streaming show.

The total experience adds up to more than eight hours of Reesa Teesa telling her riveting story in a calm voice from various settings. Her introductory video alone has received 27 million views, and Part One has 35 million views as of Feb. 26.

The entire series has more than 300 million views, keeping the attention of users for hours on a platform usually known for its 10-second videos and viral dances.

What is "Who TF Did I Marry?" about?

Reesa Teesa details her turbulent relationship with her ex-husband, whom she refers to by the nickname Legion.

She says in the video series that she met him right before the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown hit in March 2020, and the two quarantined together in her townhouse.

Reesa Teesa calls him a "narcissist" and a "pathological liar" who fabricated about various parts of his life and background. Despite his alleged lies, she said the two got married in January 2021. They divorced six months later after she said she caught him lying about details from his past and creating fake financial documents. She also says in the videos that she was pregnant with his child before having a miscarriage.

“I already knew this story was not going to always make me look good at all,” she told NBC News. “But I also felt like the story was bigger than me in a way. In other words, it was worth some embarrassment. But it was cathartic and it was also very emotional, and very hard at times.”

Her ex-husband did not respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

What has the response been to "Who TF Did I Marry?"

TikTok users can't get enough, joking in the comments about how they were sucked into Reesa Teesa's saga for hours.

Others mentioned the starting date of when they embarked on watching the series and asking if anyone else was joining in with them.

"It's Sunday, got my blanket, it's raining out, I'm ready," one TikTok commenter wrote with a popcorn emoji.

"I would listen to a 600-part series of this," another wrote.

"Under the covers rubbing my feet together...starting and plan to get through this whole series tonight," another commenter wrote.

Reesa Teesa told NBC News she has been blown away by the "overwhelming support" from people since releasing the series.

“I’ve started giving myself grace as I’m reading messages from other women who’ve gone through the same thing,” she said. “Because for the longest time after the story was released, it did feel like I was the only one who fell for this.”

Will "Who TF Did I Marry?" be a movie?

It certainly could happen, given that a viral 2015 Twitter thread became the 2020 movie “Zola” starring Taylour Paige and Riley Keough about a wild road trip to Florida by a pair of strippers.

Also, a meme stock saga that originated on Reddit helped inspire the 2023 movie "Dumb Money" featuring Seth Rogen, Paul Dano and Shailene Woodley.

Reesa Teesa's followers would love to see it happen. They speculated about when it will turn into a movie or show. They also gave their thoughts on the casting.

“This feels like an HBO limited series!!!” one TikTok commenter wrote.

“Tyler Perry in the writer’s room watching your videos,” another commented.

“I think Jill Scott should play you in the Netflix movie,” another commented.