Here's what you need to know about Super Bowl national anthem singer Jazmine Sullivan

All eyes will be on The Weeknd this Sunday as he performs during the Super Bowl halftime show, but there are also a few other talented vocalists set to sing during football's big night, like Jazmine Sullivan.

Whether her name seems familiar to you or not, Sullivan has been a part of the music industry for quite some time and released her debut album "Fearless" in 2008.

Jazmine Sullivan performed during a pre-Grammy gala in February 2019. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Before the 33-year-old R&B singer joins country singer Eric Church to sing the national anthem at Super Bowl 55 this weekend, TODAY is rounding up everything you should know about Sullivan.

Who is Jazmine Sullivan?

Her first album was a major hit

Sullivan's first album "Fearless" topped Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and featured four hit singles, including the song "Bust Your Windows," which actor/singer Amber Riley covered in the show "Glee" back in 2009. Her second studio album, "Love Me Back," was released in 2010 and after a three-year break, she released an album titled "Reality Show" in 2015.

She has 12 Grammy nominations under her belt

Despite earning 12 Grammy nominations, the singer/songwriter has never actually won one of the coveted awards. Sullivan scored her first five nominations in 2009, followed by two nominations the next year and one in 2011. Flash forward to 2016, and Sullivan earned three additional nominations, followed by another in 2020.

Her latest album is causing major buzz

On Jan. 8, 2021, the Philadelphia native released her fourth album, an EP titled "Heaux Tales" which highlights the experiences of millennial Black women.

In an interview with Glamour, the singer admitted that she wasn't expecting the project to be as well-received as it has been so far. Still, she's thrilled that women - Black women, in particular - are relating to her songs.

"I knew it was special to me, but I didn’t know how deep it would be to other women," she told the magazine. "But I get it. Our stories aren’t told enough — or at all. We don’t have a lot to be able to say, “Oh, that’s me right there.” Or, “That’s my story, and I relate to that.”

They're an unlikely musical pairing but this will be one heck of a performance. Getty Images

She's never worked with or met Eric Church before

The two artists have never actually worked together but Sullivan recently told Entertainment Tonight that she's looking forward to merging their musical styles together during their Super Bowl performance.

"I have not met Eric yet, I’m excited to meet him, we definitely come from two totally different everything," she said. "But, I’m excited. I think it will be cool to blend the different sounds of music and just show some unity."

"I just hope that it brings unity and it shows that you can be from two different parts of life and come together, you know, for a good common cause, basically," she continued.

Sullivan still can't believe she's performing at the Super Bowl

Singing at the Super Bowl would be a "pinch me" type of moment for anyone, and Sullivan is still in shock that she'll be performing the national anthem.

"Honestly, I’ll be the first to say I’ve played myself small all my life. So I never even dreamt of performing at the Super Bowl. I always looked at that as a moment for someone who had a career that was bigger than mine," she told Glamour. "So I’m just super grateful, in shock, and excited to share this moment with my loved ones who have seen me go through all the things I have in my life."

It also just so happens to be 30 years since Whitney Houston sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl, and Sullivan is honored that she's performing on such an iconic anniversary.

"And obviously nobody can do another version, a better version than Whitney, but I’m just here to represent for my people and go up there and sing and bring some soul to it," she told Entertainment Tonight.