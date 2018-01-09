Who's Gwyneth Paltrow's fiance? 5 fast facts about Brad Falchuk

share tweet pin email

Thanks to the news in the new issue of Goop magazine, you already know that Gwyneth Paltrow is preparing to walk down the aisle with beau Brad Falchuk.

But what else do you know about him?

While the actress-turned-entrepreneur is a household name, her fiancé is a mystery man to most fans.

Getty Images

But not for long!

With these five facts, Falchuck will be a mystery no more:

He's created some of your favorite shows

While Falchuk isn't an on-screen star, he's been an entertainment fixture behind the scenes on several long-running and wildly successful TV shows.

In addition to working as a writer on the hit series "Nip/Tuck," he's served as co-creator and executive producer — alongside pal Ryan Murphy — on "Glee," "Scream Queens," "American Horror Story" and "9-1-1."

He 'worked' his way into her heart

In fact, "Glee" is how he met the woman he'll soon marry.

Paltrow was cast as teacher Holly Holiday, a recurring character on the show, back in 2010. "She was dressed as Mary Todd Lincoln," he recalled of their first meeting on the set in an interview with Goop.

It was only after working together for another four years that they started dating.

My date and I #screamqueens A post shared by @ bradfalchuk on Sep 21, 2015 at 7:43pm PDT

He has a few things in common with his fiancée

Like Paltrow, Falchuk has been married once before. His first wife was producer Suzanne Bukinik.

And also like his currently lady love, he has two children — son Brody and daughter Isabella — from his previous marriage.

He's clearly not the jealous type

Speaking of exes... It seems like Falchuk doesn't have a jealous bone in his body.

He and Paltrow's former husband, Chris Martin, get along just fine and make up important parts of what the star calls her "#modernfamily."

Sunday brunch #modernfamily A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Nov 26, 2017 at 12:59pm PST

He gives back

Back in the late '90s, when Los Angeles public schools cut creative arts from their budgets, Falchuk, along with other film and television talents, founded Young Storytellers. It's an organization that mentors and aids kids interested in the arts, and the 46-year-old remains on the advisory board to the cause close to his heart to this day.