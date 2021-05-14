Krysta Rodriguez plays Liza Minnelli in "Halston" — and no, Rodriguez hasn't met the icon, even though it’s all reporters seemingly want to talk to her about.

The new Netflix series profiles the rise of Minnelli’s best friend, fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick. Despite being portrayed, Minnelli wasn’t involved.

"I don't require her to enjoy the people who are portraying her or to give me any sort of blessing in any way," Rodriguez told TODAY. "I understand any position that she would have around this, but I hope that she would at least be happy that we honored the relationship she had with her best friend.”

Krysta Rodriquez as Liza Minnelli in "Halston" Atsushi Nishijima / Netflix

In anticipation of "Halston" streaming on Netflix, TODAY interviewed Rodriguez about playing the legendary diva.

Who is Liza Minnelli in 'Halston'?

“I got an audition like any other kind of job, but it felt very different for me,” Rodriguez explained. “When seeing it come across my email, it was something that I really, really wanted.”

The more Rodriguez researched the life of Minnelli, the more she felt a connection to her, making her only want it more. “The worst thing for an actor to happen is for you to want a job,” she said. “You can't want it because nine times out of 10, you're not going to get it.”

Even right before her audition, there were signs that it was meant to be. “I was sitting in the waiting room and a girl left her audition for another part, and she stopped walking, put her hand over her mouth and said, ‘Oh my God, please tell me you're auditioning for Liza Minnelli.’

“I just kept getting little affirmations that people were seeing the same thing I was seeing, which is that this is something that I could do.”

And does she do it. Her enthusiastic performance is a highlight in the Ryan Murphy backed project, that centers on a (miscast) Ewan McGregor as Halston. Rodriguez gets to show off her vocal chops and dancing skills during Minnelli’s musical numbers, which are joyous interruptions during this flashy series that is more style over substance.