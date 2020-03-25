Who kissed whom first? Watch J.Lo and A-Rod disagree in 'couples challenge'

Jennifer Lopez agreed she’d marry Alex Rodriguez when he got down on one knee and popped the question a year ago.

But there’s not much else about their relationship that they agree on now — at least according to their answers to the viral #coupleschallenge quiz that’s making the rounds on social media.

In a clip Lopez shared on TikTok and Rodriguez shared to Instagram, the couple answers a series of her-or-him questions by pointing at one or the other while keep their eyes closed.

And from the very first question — “Who initiated the first kiss?” — they pointed in opposite directions again and again.

They each seemed certain that the other made that big move, but when asked, “Who apologizes first after a fight?” they each insisted it was themselves.

The funny one? They picked each other. The most patient? Themselves. Grumpier in the morning? They pointed at each other, and they did so again when asked which one is “the bigger baby” when sick and which one is messier.

It was enough to inspire Rodriguez to caption the video, “Family feud.”

But fear not, fans! Despite the disagreements, the couple remained all smiles throughout.

Besides, they had a meeting of the minds when it came to a few topics.

For instance, they both agreed that J.Lo is the better cook, takes longer to get ready in the mornings and spends the most money.

As for A-Rod, he’s the one who said “I love you” first, and he’s the undisputed social butterfly in their household.

And we expect them to agree again when they finally take that walk down the aisle.