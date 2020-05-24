Who is Kirby Jenner? New parody hilariously spoofs 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

The Kardashian and Jenner clan is already world famous, but one "sibling" the world has never met is finally getting his moment in the spotlight. Meet Kirby Jenner, the 24-year-old amateur model who likes to rollerblade.

Who is Kirby Jenner?

"Kirby Jenner" launched this weekend on Quibi, the short form mobile streaming platform. Jenner introduced himself to the world as Kendall Jenner's "fraternal twin brother" in a preview for the new series.

"Hi, my name's Kirby Jenner. Everyone in my family has already had their own reality show," he said. "So when this network asked if I wanted to do my own show I was like, 'I don't know. I haven't really thought about it.' But then my mom said, 'Yes.'"

Jenner seems to have the full support of his family. His mother, Kris, and sisters, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall, are all in on the joke and make appearances in the preview.

"My family's filled with people that do pretty important things," he said in the preview. "My twin sister Kendall models, Kourtney keeps having babies, Khloe's tall, Kylie makes lipsticks, mom does business, my sister Kimberly is practicing to be a lawyer. And I guess I do some pretty fun things too."

He added, "I'm 24 years old and I guess it's just time for me to start pulling my own weight and help out with the family business."

Kris and Kendall Jenner serve as executive producers on the show. Kirby Jenner has already built a respectable following on Instagram with 1.2 million followers, which is how Kendall discovered him.

"I discovered Kirby on Instagram like most people and he was amazing," she said in an interview with E! last December.

Kirby first posted on July 24, 2015, when he shared a side-by-side blend of his and Kendall’s faces. “Our nanny used to always call us her princess and cabron,” he wrote. “Miss ya Yulanda!"

Since then, his Instagram account is full of amazingly photoshopped images, putting him side-by-side his famous twin sister in some very compromising positions.

Though his real identity remains a mystery, in a handful of interviews he’s given over the years, the performer never breaks character and presents himself as Kendall’s absolutely real twin brother.

And its seems like famous family have no problem being in on the elaborate scheme.

In a clip from the show, Kim tells her little brother that he's "the best kept secret of our generation."

We can't wait to get to know Kirby Jenner and see what surprises he has in store for the new series.