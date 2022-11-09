Season Five of "The Crown," the show's penultimate season exploring the life of the British royal family in the 1990s, promises "the beginning of the end."

But before the show tackles the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, and Queen Elizabeth II's self-proclaimed "annus horribilis," Episode Three takes a detour into the past to spotlight Mohamed Al Fayed, an Egyptian billionaire living in England and the father of Dodi Fayed, Princess Diana's love interest at the time of her death.

The episode delves into the life of Al Fayed, how he went from Egypt to Britain, and eventually entered the royal's sphere, sitting next to Diana at a polo match in the '80s. Here's what else we know about him, and where he is now.Mohamed Al Fayed was born in Egypt

The billionaire was born Mohamed Fayed (the "al" prefix was added in the 70s, according to the BBC) in Alexandria, Egypt.

Al Fayed has said he was born in 1933 and that he comes from a long line of wealthy Egyptians, as the New York Times summarized the his own "account" of his life. A 750-page, 1988 British Department of Trade and Industry report looking into his takeover of the British department store House of Fraser found that Al Fayed and his brother Ali had falsified "their origins, their wealth, their business interests and their resources," per the New York Times.

Al Fayed married and later divorced Samira Khashoggi, and had one child with her: Emad El-Din Mohamed Abdel Mena'em Fayed, also known as Dodi, per Brittanica.

The Crown, Season 5 Netflix

Al Fayed moved to the U.K. in the '60s, and purchased the Ritz Hotel Paris in 1979, and beat out mining company Lonrho to buy House of Fraser — which included department store Harrod's — per Brittanica.

He later married Heini Wathén, a Finnish model and socialite. They share four children.

When did he meet Diana and the royal family?

It's unclear when Al Fayed first met members of the royal family, but he attended a polo match with Diana, the Princess of Wales, in July 1987.

In Episode Three of Season Five of "The Crown," Al Fayed meets Diana when he sits next to her at a similar equestrian event after he had purchased Harrods.

Diana, Princess of Wales with Prince Charles and Mohamed Al-Fayed during the Harrods Polo Cup at Smith's Lawn in Windsor, UK, July 1987. Getty Images

"Diana is so easygoing with Mohamed ... Mohamed is not one of those who’s overwhelmed by her. They spark off each other very well," Michael Cole, then-director of public affairs at Harrods, told Vanity Fair in 1995.

Camilla Fayed, one of Al Fayed's daughters, told Katie Nicholl for the book "William and Harry: Behind the Palace Walls" that she spent the summer of 1997 playing with Diana's sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

"'That summer we all became a team. I was 11 at the time and my sister Jasmine was 15. We used to hang out with William and Harry all the time at Kensington Palace. We were all so excited about spending the summer together and it was wonderful. We adored each other and we did everything together."

She continued, " It was great fun being with Diana — she was so beautiful and kind and she doted on us all. She would tuck us up in bed like we were her own children. We were all very close — it’s just that no one really knew about our friendship."

Also in the summer of 1997, Al Fayed invited Diana, along with her sons Prince William and Prince Harry, to join him at his home in St. Tropez.

During the trip, which was photographed by paparazzi, Diana also spent time with Al Fayed’s eldest son Dodi, a film producer for the family’s company, which produced the Oscar-winning “Chariots of Fire,” as depicted in Episode Three of “The Crown.”

Did he really purchase King Edward VIII and Wallis Simpsons' home in France?

Al Fayed had a connection with King Edward VIII and his wife, American socialite Wallis Simpson. Edward abdicated the throne in 1936 so he could marry Simpson, who was twice-divorced.

In 1986, Al Fayed signed a 50-year lease on the couple's 14-room home outside of Paris, located in the park Bois du Boulogne, the New York Times reported.

He signed the lease to help restore the residence, which fell into disrepair following Edward's death in 1972 and Simpson's death in 1986, according to the New York Times.

Speaking to the New York Times, Al Fayed said he had met the couple once at a party at their Parisian home, about 20 years before he leased it. He called theirs the "romance of the century."

"Here was a great king of a great empire, saying goodbye to it all for a beloved woman. And I had the chance to preserve the house where he lived and all these objects. They’re the heritage of Britain, which is my second home," he said.

Al Fayed also purchased the entire contents of the house. As "The Crown" shows, he worked with Sydney Johnson, the Duke of Windsor's valet for 32 years, to help with the restoration.

Over 40,000 of the Duke and Duchess of Windsors’ items were auctioned off by Sotheby’s in 1998, per the New York Times.

After Diana and Dodi's deaths, he propagated conspiracy theories

Diana and Dodi's brief romance came to an end when the couple were both killed in a car crash in Paris August 31, 1997, along with driver Henri Paul. Bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones survived, but told “60 Minutes" in 2000 he did not remember anything from the crash.

Following the crash, Al Fayed spread conspiracy theories that the collision wasn't an accident. Vanity Fair reported he spent millions of dollars on private investigations and legal efforts accusing the royal family of participating in a conspiracy to murder Diana and his son, as he told CNN in 2004. "It was not an accident," he said.

Following investigations from the French and British police, a 2008 British inquest into the accident — which including six months of hearings and testimony by 278 witnesses, per the New York Times — concluded the crash was caused by a combination of Paul's driving and paparazzi pursuit.

An eight-foot high bronze sculpture, which was unveiled in the Harrod's department store in Knightsbridge, the first anniversary of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, and Dodi Fayed, son of Harrod's owner Mohamed al Fayed. Michael Stephens / PA Images via Getty Images

Where is Al Fayed now?

Al Fayed is still alive, as of 2022. He sold Harrod's to Qatar Holdings in 2010. "After 25 years as chairman of Harrods, Fayed has decided to retire and to spend more time with his children and grandchildren," a spokesperson for Fayed said when the sale was announced, according to The Guardian.

Three years later, Al Fayed also sold his soccer team, Fulham Football Club, to U.S. auto parts billionaire Shahid Khan, per CNN.

Forbes estimates Al Fayed's net worth at $1.9 billion as of Nov. 9, 2022.