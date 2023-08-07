Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are enjoying their engagement celebrations.

In May, the 59-year-old Amazon founder and the 53-year-old media personality confirmed to TODAY.com that they were engaged after four years of dating.

Kris Jenner shared an Instagram post featuring a moment from the couple’s engagement celebrations in August 2023. Soon after, Sánchez chimed in with a series of posts from their festivities, which featured her in various bride-like white and silver outfits.

Sánchez is marrying the executive chairman, former president, and CEO of the world’s biggest e-commerce company, and she's had an impressive career in her own right.

Below find the highlights of who Sánchez is and what about her might have caught Bezos’s attention.

What is Lauren Sánchez known for?

Sánchez has had a wide-ranging career.

In her earlier days, she was a morning news anchor of the local Fox television news program “Good Day L.A,” according to a profile from The Hollywood Reporter. Sánchez was host on the first season of “So You Think You Can Dance,” and later hosted Extra. She won an Emmy in 1999.

According to the outlet, before she was a host, Sánchez studied journalism at the University of Southern California while on a scholarship.

According to her credits on IMDB, she’s also made various appearances in movie projects, including the 1999 movie “Fight Club” the 2006 “Akeelah and the Bee, and the 2015 movie “Ted 2.”

Does Lauren Sánchez fly helicopters?

In her profile with The Hollywood Reporter, the media personality shared that she also contributed to the Christopher Nolan film “Dunkirk” as an aerial filming expert.

Sánchez shared that she grew up around flying. Her father was a flight instructor who also rebuilt planes. Ultimately she went to flight school and earned her helicopter license in June 2016. Eventually, she launched Black Ops Aviation, an aerial filming company that supports film productions in capturing aerial footage.

Speaking about being a woman in the male-dominated helicopter and air space industries, Sánchez told The Hollywood Reporter, “There’s nothing physical about flying a helicopter. You can be 5-foot-1 or 6-foot-4. There’s no reason more women aren’t in this.”

Was Lauren Sánchez previously married?

Lauren Sánchez used to be married to Patrick Whitesell. The businessman is currently the executive chairman of Endeavor, an entertainment and media agency.While married to Whitesell from 2005 to 2019, Sánchez went by the name Lauren Sánchez-Whitesell.

She was in a previous relationship with former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez.

Does Lauren Sánchez have children?

She is a mom of three. Sánchez shares daughter Ella and son Evan with Whitesell. She and Gonzalez have a son, Nikko.

"I think people don’t realize how important being a mom is to me, because I don’t put it on social media, but it’s my most important job," she told the Wall Street Journal.

Here's what she's said about her relationship with Jeff Bezos

Bezos and his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, filed for divorce in January 2019. Hours after the announcement, the National Enquirer published news of Bezos and Sanchez's relationship in an article that included text messages and leaked photos.

Since that rocky star, they've been open about their relationship, posting frequently about each other and celebrating each others' accomplishments.

After Bezos made his first trip to space with his company Blue Origin in July 2021, he mentioned Sánchez and his family in his post-flight press conference.

“We have a bunch of close friends here too, it just makes me realize how much I love you and how much I’m loved,” he said.

Posting about a family vacation with Bezos and her son Nikko Gonzalez, Sánchez wrote, "Nothing better than this."

For Bezos' birthday in 2023, she posted a heartfelt tribute: “Happy birthday to the man of my dreams, who lights up my world with his laughter and kind heart. You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for. Thank you for always being by my side and for being the most loving and supportive partner.”