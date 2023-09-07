Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone's recent engagement has the internet wanting to know more about the singer's fiancée.

The couple announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post on Sept. 7 with photos of them eating pizza together.

"I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes," Puth said in the caption. "I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever."

Puth made their relationship Instagram official when he posted pictures of them on his 31st birthday, which was Dec. 2, 2022.

"Ohhhhh I’m NOT a loser…’cause I didn’t lose her!!! (Happy birthday to me.)" he captioned.

While the musician is in the public eye, his wife-to-be isn't as much. So, here's more about the bride-to-be.

They grew up together

Puth and Sansone grew up together in a small town in New Jersey, Puth said on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show" last October. He said that he was in love and that it was likely his last relationship.

“​​(She’s) someone that I grew up with,” he said. "As my life gets more turbulent and I travel everywhere, it's really nice to have someone close to you that you've known for a very long time."

Puth said even before his fame, Sansone has "always been very, very nice to (him)."

“And I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future — because what is life without valleys and peaks — she would be there for me as well,” he added.

When asked if he's going to propose, Puth said, "If I do, certainly the media won't know about it. I'll go out of my way to make sure that they don't know about it."

Sansone works in PR

Sansone is a digital marketing and PR coordinator at Butter and Eggs Interiors, according to her LinkedIn profile. Butter and Eggs is a full-service design firm for residential spaces, its website says.

She graduated with a degree in marketing from the College of Charleston in South Carolina in 2021, her LinkedIn profile says, and she played lacrosse in high school.

She's a fashionista

Sansone has Thee Closet Next Door, an Instagram devoted to outfit curation, linked in her bio. She appears to co-manage the account.

In the engagement photos posted, she wore a charcoal gray halter top and a pair of jeans.

Sansone is well traveled

Her Instagram is full of pictures taken at destination vacation spots, such as Mexico City and Argentina.