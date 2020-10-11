Who is Bill Burr's wife? Meet Nia Renee Hill

After Bill Burr's controversial performance on "Saturday Night Live," many people started to tweet about his wife, Nia Renee Hill. "Wait til y’all google Bill Burr’s wife....," wrote one person.

Since his opening monologue included many hot topics about race and women, some seemed to think that others may be surprised to find out that his wife is Black.

Bill Burr and Nia Renee Hill attend an after party during the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 6, 2014. Alberto E. Rodriguez

Who is Bill Burr's wife?

Nia Renee Hill was born on June 2, 1969, and is 51 years old. She is an actor, writer, producer and director who has been seen in "Lila, Long Distance," "Did You Look for Work This Week?" and, more recently, the Netflix show "Santa Clarita Diet." Hill also appears on Burr's podcast, the "Monday Morning Podcast," quite often, and it seems that fans really love hearing the couple interact.

Her Instagram page says, “I have a look! Chocolate Love! 100%,” and that she is the co-creator of the comedy web series "You Welcome!"

After dating for many years, Hill married Burr in September 2013. They have two children together, Lola, who born in January 2017, and a second child they welcomed this past summer. In May 2020, Hill shared news of her pregnancy with a post showing off her baby bump, with the caption, "In other news..."

In June 2020, she shared a sweet selfie cradling her newborn son, paired with the caption, "Mama’s here. Always."

"She gave me a beautiful baby boy, so I got a daughter and a son now, and it's awesome," Burr told Jimmy Kimmel in June. "And then fortunately, he emotionally seems to be wired like my wife.. so he's like totally chill. He just kind of cries when he's hungry."

Burr has included his wife in his comedy act before, noting her race. In a clip from his special on Netflix, Burr discussed being in an interracial relationship and how it really isn't that different.

"Now my wife on the hand, she is Black, right? Now I hate saying that 'cause it seems like I'm gonna start doing some stupid comparison jokes," he said. "You know those dumb white guy, Black guy jokes."

"I hate those jokes, you know, 'cause they're easy, and it's been my experience that it's just not true. Fifteen years of being with her, there is really no difference because at the end of the day, it's a woman," he said. "It's gonna be the same fights. I don't give a f-ck who you with. I'm not gonna lie to you. There might be more head movement and hand gesture with different races of women, possibly an index finger jabbing at your forward."

Hill has written posts for the blog xojane, a women’s lifestyle and community site. She penned an article called “I’m A Black Woman Who Dates White Guys,” where she offers advice on what to say and not say to people who are in interracial relationships.

Hill also wrote an article for the blog called, “I Never Thought I Would End Up Here But Here I Am: My Life As A ‘Kept Woman'” where she talks about dealing with her husband as the breadwinner in their family and how she hopes to change that one day.

“As ambitious as I am, I am very lazy,” said Hill. “I am also scared of failure. And success, for that matter. It was easier to play the role of spoiled housewife than to get my ass up everyday and possibly fail. But I can’t do it anymore. It’s not me. It may take me a few years, but I want to be an equal financially contributing member of my household. I have to. Not being one in the past few years has made me feel bad and has created an imbalance in my relationship.”

But Hill does seem to be extremely supportive of Burr and his career. On Saturday, Hill shared images on Instagram of her husband on "SNL," saying, "Proud of you @wilfredburr." She also seems to have her own YouTube channel, but the only videos there are clips of her husband performing.