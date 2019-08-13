Whitney Cummings is not backing down to extortion threats.

The comedian wrote on Twitter Monday that some social media users were asking for money to stop them from releasing a screenshot of a topless photo she accidentally posted on Instagram in April.

Comedian Whitney Cummings took control of the situation when she said she was faced with an extortion threat over a topless photo. Getty Images

Cummings, 36, who helped co-host the fourth hour of TODAY on Friday with Sunday TODAY host Willie Geist, foiled that plan by posting the photo herself.

Her refusal to give into the threats prompted the hashtag #IStandWithWhitney in which others posted embarrassing pictures of themselves in solidarity with her.

When a woman in the public eye is extorted, we have to spend time, money and energy dealing with it, hiring lawyers and security experts, and living with a pit in our stomach about when and how we will be humiliated. Y’all can have my nipple, but not my time or money anymore. — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) August 12, 2019

Cummings wrote in an earlier tweet that the extortion attempts stemmed from an Instagram story she posted in April.

1) In April I accidentally posted an insta story that showed nipple. Once I realized, I deleted. The people who took screen grabs are trying to get money from me, some said they have offers to sell them, some are asking for money to not post the photo. — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) August 12, 2019

In a follow-up tweet, she included the photo of her in the bathtub in which her left breast can be seen.

"They all must think I’m way more famous than I am, but they also must think I’m way more easily intimidated than I am,'' she wrote. "If anyone is gonna make money or likes off my nipple, it’s gonna be me. So here it all is, you foolish dorks."

She added that those who made the extortion attempt claimed to have access to more of her private photos.

Now I'm getting threatened with "we have access to your iCloud." I'll be honest, I stand by most of my nudes. Frankly I'm way more embarrassed by all the inspirational quotes I've screen grabbed. — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) August 12, 2019

Cummings tweeted that she wasn't posting the names of the people she said were trying to extort her "because some of them might be dumb kids."

"I wouldn't want the stupid ideas I had when I was a teenager to follow me around forever or else every time someone Googled me, they'd see me shoplifting a NO FEAR t-shirt," she wrote.

Fellow comedian Chris D'Elia stood in solidarity with Cummings by posting a picture of himself in his boxer shorts.

Real friends send you their embarrassing pix when you're embarrassing pix come out. Thank you @chrisdelia for humiliating yourself to make me feel better. pic.twitter.com/TdZ6vuzpye — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) August 12, 2019

Cummings expressed her gratitude for all the Twitter users who shared their unflattering photos with her in support.

"Thank you everyone who sent me embarrassing pictures of yourselves to make me feel better about my embarrassing photo,'' she tweeted.