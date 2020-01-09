Where will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live after 'step back' from royal duties?

On Wednesday, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced they plan to work to become financially independent, and will split their time between the United Kingdom and North America in a "step back" from their royal duties.

While the two parents have not specified where in North America they plan to stay — though they did spend their Christmas holiday on Vancouver Island in Canada — their official website indicates they plan to retain their U.K. residence at Frogmore Cottage at Windsor.

“Frogmore Cottage will continue to be the property of Her Majesty the Queen,” their website states. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to use Frogmore Cottage — with the permission of Her Majesty The Queen — as their official residence as they continue to support the Monarchy, and so that their family will always have a place to call home in the United Kingdom.”

The two moved out of Kensington Palace and into Frogmore Cottage in March just ahead of baby Archie's arrival in May. According to their official website, they chose that location because their previous residence, Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, “could not accommodate their growing family” and their other option — Apartment 1 in Kensington Palace — would have cost £4 million for mandated renovations including asbestos removal. It also wouldn’t have been ready until 2020. However, Harry and Meghan’s move to Windsor was widely seen as the breaking up of a household that Harry had shared with his brother for the past decade, despite the royal statements to the contrary.

According to the official Sussex website, Frogmore Cottage was already being renovated when Meghan and Harry elected to move there.

“The refurbishment cost equated to 50 percent of the originally suggested property for their proposed official residence at Kensington Palace,” the website states. It also explained the renovations of Frogmore were done because it’s the monarchy’s responsibility to upkeep buildings with historical significance.

“Expenses related to fixtures, furnishings, and fittings at the official residence — which is owned by Her Majesty the Queen — were funded privately by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” according to the Sussex Royal website.

The Sussex Royal website goes on to also explain how the royal pair plans to be funded after their “step back” from royal duties, though a statement from Buckingham Palace indicated the details are still being ironed out.

"Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage," the statement from Buckingham Palace read. "We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."

The Sussex Royal website said "95 percent of the funding received for their Office expenditure is derived from income allocated by HRH The Prince of Wales, generated through the Duchy of Cornwall."

“This provision has been in place since Prince William and Prince Harry first established their offices in support of The Queen, and is the responsibility of The Prince of Wales," it said.

According to the Duchy of Cornwall’s website, it’s a “well-managed private estate” that was established by Edward III in 1337. The revenues are passed to the eldest surviving son of the monarch and heir to the throne, so in recent history, funds have gone to Charles, Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall. He uses the revenues “to fund his public, charitable and private activities and those of his family.”

According to the Duchy of Cornwall website, the estate is “around 53,000 hectares” — or around 205 square miles — and its principal activity is “sustainable, commercial management of its land and properties” while it also has a financial investment portfolio. The estate is managed by Prince Charles, and he is the longest-serving Duke of Cornwall in the estate's history, having held the title since 1952.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lord's Chamber on Dec. 19, 2019 in London. WPA Pool / Getty Images

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, previously got the other 5 percent of their income from something called the Sovereign Grant, their website explains. It's a little complex to explain how the Sovereign Grant works, but in the simplest of terms, it is the funding the government grants the queen to cover the costs of being the head of state. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex don't plan to receive funding through the Sovereign Grant, which their website says will allow them to earn an income.

"As working members of the Royal Family, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain dedicated to maximising Her Majesty’s legacy both in the UK and throughout the Commonwealth," the site reads. "They will continue to proudly do so by supporting their patronages and carrying out works for The Monarchy within the UK or abroad, as called upon."