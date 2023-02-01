Why Chrishell Stause won't keep quiet about G Flip relationship

Chrishell Stause and G Flip, the stage name of the musician Georgia Flipo, know that people are curious about their love story. Now, they’re telling people about it directly with more detail than ever.

In a new Vogue Australia story, the couple opens up about how they first met, identifying when sparks really started to fly.

The “Selling Sunset” star confirmed her relationship with the 28-year-old Australian musician during a cast reunion of the Netflix real estate show following rumors.

“You don’t get to choose where you meet someone. You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life,” Stause said during the cast reunion.

Stause, 41, was previously married to “This Is Us” actor Justin Hartley. She also dated her “Selling Sunset” co-star and boss Jason Oppenheim before she briefly met Flipo, who uses they/them pronouns, at one of their Halloween concerts.

Following so many public relationships, Stause told Vogue she was hesitant to share more details about this one, especially given the “unbelievable flood of trolling” that followed their confirmation.

Instead, Stause said she’s being deliberately open. If not, “then (the haters) win. They quiet you and take your voice,” she says.

In Vogue, the couple shares their origin story, which differs slightly than the one Stause offered during the "Selling Sunset" reunion: Stause set they met after Flipo asked her to star in a music video.

But in Vogue, they say they first met meeting during a Halloween party in 2021, and reconnected months later when Flipo was preparing to move to Los Angeles.They reached out to Stause to ask for her help meeting new friends. The former soap star responded by throwing a party to help.

“I rocked up to Chrishell’s party totally by myself and I forced myself to talk to people and make friends,” the musician recalled. “Chrishell got stood up and then we ended up kissing.”

In a May 14 interview on People’s “People Every Day” podcast, Flip said that, unlike during the Halloween party, they were both single. "We obviously separated from our partners, and we just started talking and stuff. We just found a lot of similarities even though people would think we are from like different corners of the world."

Stause said she thought it was more of a casual kiss between friends at first. “But I definitely still thought I was straight at that party!” she said, adding that she later apologized to Flipo for “being straight.”

Stause realized she had feelings for the musician when she agreed to help them rent a home in Los Angeles.

“I specifically remember because it was the same feeling you would have when somebody you have a crush on gets a little too close into your space and you get a little … flustered,” she said.

But a potential relationship was complicated by one thing: Stause was meant to be at the center of a new dating show. This wasn't the first, time, either: Stause was in the running to be the lead of "The Bachelorette" once, ABC executive Robert Mills revealed on Nick Vialls' "Viall Files" podcast.

“I was not letting myself fall too hard because I’m like, ‘I’m gonna have to say goodbye to Chrishell and let her go find her person on this dating show that she’s already signed up for,’” they explained.

Stause was hesitant to turn down the opportunity, but couldn’t deny her feelings.

“It was really stressing me out because I was falling in love with G, but we were both playing it kind of cool,” she recalled. Still, soon enough they both told each other that they were all in and Stause turned down the show.

“It was the best ‘no’ I’ve ever given,” she said. “That would’ve been a great opportunity to find someone. But this is what I was trying to find.”

Stause said that she wasn’t expecting to fall for someone who identified as nonbinary, but she’s happy that she did.

Since meeting G Flip, Stause said she realizes she's “attracted to energy, not whatever physical thing that people have in their head.”