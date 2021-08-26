Get a 1st look at 'The Baby-Sitters Club' season 2 with new photos

Everyone's favorite babysitters are back!

On Thursday, Netflix announced that its hit series "The Babysitters Club" will be returning for its second season on Oct. 11 and our inner teenager couldn't help but let out a squeal of joy.

The dramedy is based on Ann M. Martin's bestselling young adult book series that follows the friendship of seven friends who start their own babysitting business. The iconic series was published between 1986 and 2000 and quickly became a cultural phenomenon.

The gang is back, with a few new friends, too! Netflix

The first season of the series premiered on Netflix in July 2020 and included 10 30-minute episodes. Fans of the popular book series had been eagerly awaiting the show ever since the streaming service first announced that it would be adapting the books into a show in February 2019.

Season two will include eight 30-minute episodes that were filmed in Vancouver and will follow the girls as their friendships and business evolve.

The following actors, who play main characters in the series, return for season two: Sophie Grace (Kristy Thomas), Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier), Momona Tamada (Claudia Kishi) and Shay Rudolph (Stacey McGill).

Xochitl Gomez, who played the character of Dawn Schafer in season one, was unable to return due to production conflicts with her upcoming "Dr. Strange" role, so the character was recast with actor Kyndra Sanchez.

This season, there are also two new faces - Mallory Pike (played by Vivian Watson) and Jessi Ramsey (played by Anais Lee) - who join the club as the business booms.

"In Season 2, we really get to see a maturation of the club, and of the girls. There are two new members, they're all a year older and have more experience running a business, deeper friendships and are growing into a deeper understanding of themselves as people," executive producer and series creator Rachel Shukert said in a press release.

The club is expanding in season two. Netflix

Alicia Silverstone also returns as Kristy's mom, Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, and so does Mark Feuerstein, who plays Elizabeth's boyfriend Watson Brewer.

We can't wait to see the new season! Netflix

Shukert said fans of the show can expect the second season to pick up right where the last season left off and said season two will dive a bit deeper into some heavy, yet important themes.

"We also wanted to continue exploring themes that allow all young viewers to see themselves represented on screen, while also dealing obliquely with many of the things we've all been through in the past year: loss, change, responsibility, and trying to find joy and meaning in unexpected places," she said.