'Wheel of Fortune' to return with 'redesigned' set to protect from COVID-19

It looks like “Wheel of Fortune” has solved a tough puzzle — how to safely play the game during the coronavirus pandemic.

The beloved game show will return for its 38th season next Monday, with some modifications in light of the virus.

The spinning cap will help contestants safely spin the wheel in the hopes of racking up a lot of cash. Carol Kaelson / Sony Pictures Television

“To keep contestants and talent safe while taping the shows, the Wheel was slightly redesigned to extend the platform surrounding the Wheel to allow for 6 feet of space between Pat Sajak and each of the contestants,” a press release read.

“This was also an opportunity to install an all new curved monitor that surrounds the Wheel. In addition, each contestant is given their own spinning cap, which Sajak has dubbed, ‘The White Thing.’ The cap fits over each spoke on the Wheel so contestants can spin without personally touching the Wheel.”

Pat Sajak will return for more "Wheel of Fortune" fun. Carol Kaelson / Sony Pictures Television

“Our challenge was not unique, to get back up and running in a way that is safe for everyone involved while making subtle improvements to make America’s Game even better,” executive producer Mike Richards said in a statement.

“I think we have accomplished that in a big way, and our fans can be comfortable knowing that they’re going to tune in to see the 'Wheel of Fortune' they love.”

“Wheel of Fortune” suspended production back in March. It resumed shooting last month.

Viewers should not expect any changes in how the game itself is played, although the minimum prize in the Bonus Round has been bumped up to $38,000 in honor of the show’s 38th season.

“Wheel of Fortune” returns the same day as “Jeopardy!,” which will kick off its 37th season with a new set and legendary champ Ken Jennings serving as a consulting producer.