Maybe the stress of “consonantly” dealing with contestants has gotten to Pat Sajak.

The longtime “Wheel of Fortune” host had a not-so-serious meltdown during an episode last week after a contestant who solved a puzzle pointed out that he felt it was somewhat inaccurate.

Darin McBain, whose mother was a three-day champion 38 years ago during Vanna White’s first episode, solved the crossword for things that start with the word “kitchen,” correctly naming “cabinet, oven, towels, sink.”

That’s when things got bumpier than landing on bankrupt, though.

“Kitchen oven? What was that?” McBain wondered aloud.

“Yeah, where else would you keep an oven?” Sajak, 74, retorted.

“Well, for sure in the kitchen, but who calls it a ‘kitchen oven?’” McBain replied.

At that point, Sajak playfully went off the rails.

“You won! Don’t argue, Darin! You got the puzzle!" he joked. "Ungrateful players! I’ve had it! I’m just teasing. I finally snapped!”

Sajak, who’s been hosting “Wheel of Fortune” since 1981, hasn’t lasted this long hosting the popular show by chastising players, though, so he made amends before the episode ended when saying goodbye to McBain, who finished in second place.

“I’m sorry I yelled at you, Darin. I just don’t remember your mother giving us trouble like you did,” he said, while keeping things light as he addressed the faux controversy.