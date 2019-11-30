Pat Sajak makes 1st public appearance since undergoing emergency surgery

Pat Sajak is back in action!

The 73-year-old “Wheel of Fortune” host made his first public appearance since undergoing emergency surgery in early November to enjoy a night out.

Sajak was seen at the Washington Capitals game on Friday alongside his 24-year-old daughter, country singer Maggie Sajak. The game show host was sporting a red Capitals jacket to show his longtime support for the team.

Glad to see Caps superfan @patsajak out and about and rocking the red today! https://t.co/pRVNXj49gg — RMNB (@russianmachine) November 30, 2019

On November 8, it was announced that the taping of “Wheel of Fortune” from the previous day had been canceled after Pat Sajak underwent a successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine.

“He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work,” the official Twitter post read. “Taping resumed today as scheduled, and Vanna White has stepped in as host.”

Our taping on Thursday was canceled because host Pat Sajak underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine. He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work. Taping resumed today as scheduled and Vanna White has stepped in as host. pic.twitter.com/09zYOCE4hL — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) November 8, 2019

Vanna White stepped in while Sajak was recovering, using her hosting chops for the first time solo. Pre-taped episodes featuring White as the sole host will begin airing on December 9 and features some familiar faces from Disney classics, including Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, Donald Duck and Goofy.

Shortly after news of his surgery broke, Sajak took to Twitter to announce that he was feeling better.

"I’m so grateful for all the good wishes during my recent illness," he wrote on Twitter a few days after his successful surgery. "Happy to say that the worst has passed, and I’ll be out of the hospital in a day of two, then back to work (unless @TheVannaWhite has completely taken over!)"

I’m so grateful for all the good wishes during my recent illness. Happy to say that the worst has passed, and I’ll be out of the hospital in a day of two, then back to work (unless @TheVannaWhite has completely taken over!) — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) November 11, 2019

Sajak is one of the longest-running hosts in the United States, hosting "Wheel of Fortune" alongside his co-host, White, since the early 1980s.

Earlier this week, he took to Twitter to wish his fans and followers a happy Thanksgiving with his good-natured sense of humor.