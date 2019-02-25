Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 25, 2019, 12:57 AM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Hollywood is celebrating the best and brightest in the entertainment industry Sunday at the 91st Annual Academy Awards, and viewers get to watch it all unfold on the small screen throughout the night.

Well, almost all of it.

Thanks to stars who like to share pre-show laughs, wardrobe sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes moments with their fans and followers, there's another must-see side of the Oscars taking place on Instagram.

Here's an assortment of the best photos, videos and more that we've spotted — so far:

Anne Hathaway earned the first laugh of the night when, hours before the first host-less Oscars in 30 years kicked off, she reminded viewers of her ill-fated night of hosting alongside James Franco in 2011.

Jimmy Fallon helped get Oscar fans in the mood for the big night by offering his take on this classic Oscar intro — with a taco twist.

"Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke not only gave fans a pre-show preview of her glittering gown, she also showed off a new 'do.

And Clarke shared a fun fact about her form-fitting gown in the hashtags: "ilegitimatelycantpeeinthisdress"

Best actress nominee Melissa McCarthy got the party started in the limo on the way to the main event with hubby Ben Falcone right by her side.

And Falcone revealed the perks of riding along with a nominee.

McCarthy's "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" co-star (and best actor nominee) Richard E. Grant didn't even wait for a ride. His party started on a trampoline.

Caitlyn Jenner shared a sneak peek of her prep in the makeup chair ahead of what she's sure will be "a fun night."

Spike Lee decided to commemorate his first best director nomination with a nod to another artist — Prince. He shared a close-up of his on-theme bling and wrote, "I know in my heart of (hearts) my brother Prince is watching tonight..."

Zooey Deschanel posted a pic of her and sister Emily as they prepared to cheer on their dad, best cinematographer nominee Caleb Deschanel ("Never Look Away").

Angela Bassett shared a clip that proved she's definitely #prettyinpink for the Oscars.

But Bassett isn't the only one. Check out Gemma Chan's pink preview.

Ever wonder just what really goes on in the hair-and-makeup chair before a big night like this? Heidi Klum has the answer.

Stay with us throughout Oscar night as we update this roundup to catch more glimpses of the off-screen fun.