Best celebrity tweets, Instagrams at 2018 Golden Globes: See behind-the-scenes pics

While there was plenty of action onscreen at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, many celebs took to social media to give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the big night, which brings together the biggest names in both movies and TV.

Here are some of our favorites!

Presenter Kelly Clarkson shared this playful pic of her pre-show beauty routine.

Justin Timberlake gave a glimpse of wife Jessica Biel's gorgeous look — while showing off his Time's Up pin.

The pair had some fun en route to the ceremony, dancing to Timberlake's latest hit.

Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-lee Furness were dressed to the nines.

Tracee Ellis Ross shared a video of her hair being styled, adding "can’t wait to stand in solidarity with my sisters on the carpet and around the globe."

Nick Jonas and brother Joe Jonas put the "finishing touches" on each other's looks before the big night.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, whose daughter Simone was named Golden Globes Ambassador for 2018, shared a video to say he was "incredibly proud" to attend the event.

Golden Globes 2018. #GratefulMan 👊🏾 A post shared by therock (@therock) on Jan 7, 2018 at 3:46pm PST

America Ferrera embraced date Natalie Portman for a sweet photo.

"Stranger Things" star Gaten Matarazzo shared a snap with a special date — his mom.

Milo Ventimiglia stopped for a selfie on the way to the show.

And his "This Is Us" co-stars Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown both shared galleries of memorable moments from the red carpet.