Harvey Guillén still remembers what his mom said to comfort him after he was bullied as a child while coming to understand his own sexuality.

Guillén, 32, who plays Guillermo de la Cruz in FX’s supernatural comedy, “What We Do in the Shadows,” recalled the moment in a poignant essay for Esquire.

“One year while visiting family back home in Mexico, I was outside playing with my toy Tonka truck and some dolls when I noticed the neighborhood kids playing together,” he wrote. “I walked over in hopes of playing with them and making new friends.”

The boys taunted him with a homophobic slur, calling him a mariposa, which is Spanish for “butterfly.”

“Their voices seemed to echo in the street. The word followed me down the street as I walked away confused and sad. My eyes filled with tears,” Guillén said.

The boys started throwing objects at him, including a rock that struck him right above his eyebrow, and he ran to his mom in tears, asking her to explain what had happened, what they had meant.

“‘Que importa lo que digan’ (who cares what they say) she said,” the actor recalled. “‘Mariposas are beautiful.’ She wiped my tears away, and suddenly I felt like I wasn’t alone in this. Those kids may not have accepted me, but the people who mattered the most always did.”

Guillén also opened up about how in early elementary school, he was “unapologetically” himself, but how he began retreating into himself as other kids sensed something was different about him.

He added that as the child of Mexican immigrants, he faced extra pressure from his cultural community to conform to traditional “masculine ideals.”

“It would be a shame if someone were to mistake you for a gay man,” he said. “It would be shameful to your parents who have worked hard to raise you. The community would whisper in passing, saying, ‘probrecita, su hijo es gay’ (that poor mom, her son is gay), and although they are whispers, they’re heard in the highest decibel.”

Today, the actor is open about his sexuality, but he emphasized that everyone’s journey is different, and that there is no timeline for coming out.

“There’s no guidebook for something like this. The truth is, the moment it happened — when it happened and how it happened — was the right time,” he said. “If the truth of who you are was a home, you are allowed to live in it before having to invite everyone in. People are only allowed in this home you’ve built on your own terms, and only when you’re ready to host them. There is no ticking time bomb you should fear; whether you are 12, 25, or 75, the time is right when it’s right for you.”

He finished his essay with a touching message for anyone who feels alone.

“I want you to know I see you, I stand beside you in full support, and I love you as you are,” he said. “The right people always will. Most importantly, I hope you know we need you here and that the world is a better place because you’re in it.”

Guillén’s touching words resonated with many.

“I had tears in my eyes while reading this. I’m 40 years old and still not ‘out’ to my family about me being pansexual or non binary,” one person commented on Guillén's Instagram post about the essay. “Thank you for sharing your journey with us Harvey, and thank you for Guillermo’s story.”

“I’m a mexican queer teen and you’re one of my biggest inspirations,” another person commented.

“Thank you for that….” another commenter said. “My 8 year old self needed to remember this.”