What to watch on Netflix right now: Best movies and TV shows this month

Netflix has more great programming than anyone could possibly consume in their lifetime. So how do you know where to start? Here's TODAY's special list of recommendations that you won't want to miss — from modern classics to bouncy musicals and cult classics. So get ready to settle into your sofa, and chill out!

All New

Netflix / Getty Images "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" and Tina Fey being interviewed by David Letterman are comedic dreams come true.

"My Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Tina Fey"

Our favorite "Mean Girl" Tina Fey steps up to the plate with the bearded interviewer to talk about the changing culture at "Saturday Night Live" and the one moment she wishes she could take back (May 4)

Netflix Carol Burnett provides "A Little Help" in her new Netflix show.

"A Little Help with Carol Burnett"

The classic redheaded comedian stars in an unscripted series in which kids offer advice to celebrities and everyday people in front of a live studio audience (May 4)

"Ibiza"

In this original Netflix film, Harper's two BFFs tag along on a work trip to Barcelona, Spain — but then everyone ditches the job to head out to the Ibiza party scene, where Harper falls for a DJ. One TODAY staffer compared the movie to "Bridesmaids." (May 25)

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Season 4 of the hilarious, quirky comedy finds Kimmy getting a job at a tech startup, while Titus pretends to have a TV show to impress Mikey and Jacqueline uses her talents to start a talent agency. (May 30)

Also add to the queue: "Dear White People," season two (May 4); "The Rain" (May 5); "Bill Nye Saves the World," season three (May 10)

Certified Classics

Everett Collection Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried will make our ABBA wishes come true in "Mamma Mia!"

"Mamma Mia!" (2008)

Here we go again! Watch a single mom go into a tizzy as her bride-to-be daughter invites three of her mother's exes to the wedding. (May 16)

Everett Collection Owch! Things get hairy for Paul Rudd, Seth Rogen, Steve Carell and Miki Mia in "The 40-Year-Old Virgin."

"The 40-Year-Old Virgin" (2005)

Three office friends help a naive co-worker lose his virginity, whether he's ready or not. (May 16)

Also add to the queue: "The Phantom of the Opera" (2004) (May 14); "Bridge to Terabithia" (2007) (May 19)

Going, Going ... Gone!

Everett Collection Bye-bye, "Bridget Jones"!

"Bridget Jones' Diary" (2001) (May 1); "High School Musical" (2006) (May 2); "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" (2006) (May 12); "Disney's The Jungle Book" (2016) (May 30)

Don't be remote! Be sure to check back right here in June to see what Netflix has coming up next.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.