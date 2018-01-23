What 'This Is Us' fans can expect from special Super Bowl-themed episode

share tweet pin email

It's a Pearson family Super Bowl party!

"This Is Us" fans can expect plenty of Super Bowl brouhaha on Tuesday night's episode, which travels back in time to 1998 and finds the Pearson family planning to watch the Super Bowl together for the very last time, Entertainment Weekly reports.

NBC "This Is Us" star Milo Ventimiglia (Jack) in a scene from Tuesday night's special Super Bowl-themed episode titled "That'll Be The Day."

The episode, titled "That’ll Be the Day," shows Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) hoping to watch the big game with their three kids one last time before they leave for college — but teenage mood swings get in the way.

NBC Actor Logan Shroyer, as teenage Kevin, speaks on the phone in Tuesday night's episode.

"We see Jack and Rebecca’s last Super Bowl with the kids before they all leave home and their desire to spend it together as a family — with relatively disastrous results," Isaac Aptaker, the show's executive producer, told EW.

NBC Actress Hannah Zeile as teenage Kate Pearson.

"Jack and Rebecca are realizing that this is the last Pearson Super Bowl before the kids go off to a college," Aptaker continued. "They’re a huge football family so it’s a big deal for them. They’re determined to make it a great, lasting family memory, which is easier said than done when you have three surly teenagers who are all dealing with their own hormonal issues."

NBC Niles Fitch, the young actor who plays Randall Pearson as a teenager, in a scene from Tuesday's drama-filled episode.

The episode also finds Jack planning to start his Big Three construction company and "looking ahead at what’s next for this family with three kids about to enter into adulthood," Aptaker adds.

Naturally, Tuesday's episode focuses, too, on what's going on with the present-day Pearsons.

Like his dad, grown-up Randall (Sterling K. Watson) also has construction on the mind. Randall joins forces with his wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) to form a company to rehab the run-down building Randall's biological dad William (Ron Cephas Jones) once lived in.

NBC Sterling K. Brown (Randall) and Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth) decide to form a company to renovate the building Randall's biological father, William, once called home.

Randall's brother Kevin (Justin Hartley) decides to lend the pair a hand, but the family project "does not go swimmingly," Aptaker teases.

Meanwhile, Kate (Chrissy Metz) makes a fun new friend at an animal shelter when she decides to adopt a dog.

Football, family and dogs? Sounds like the perfect episode! Aptaker promises it will leave fans wanting more.

"The last five minutes might be my favorite thing we’ve done on the show to date," he told EW. "I think it’s going to leave our audience very eager to see what happens next."