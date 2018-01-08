share tweet pin email

Do not come between James Franco and a microphone.

That's the lesson Tommy Wiseau, the inspiration behind Franco's directing/star turn in "The Disaster Artist," discovered Sunday night at the Golden Globes.

Franco had just won a lead actor Golden Globe for playing Wiseau in "Disaster," and made sure his fellow writer/director was up on stage with him as he began his speech.

But when Wiseau tried to take the microphone for a few words of his own, Franco asserted his territorial claim with a little shove.

"Disaster" is about the making of "The Room," a low-budget thriller directed by and starring Wiseau. It was released in 2004 and has since achieved cult status for, well, its sheer awfulness. Wiseau's stilted, heavily-accented lines have become legendary among fans of the film.

So just what would Wiseau have said, given his moment in the spotlight?

According to the L.A. Times, Wiseau said he would have gone straight to the point: "If a lot of people loved each other, the world would be a better place."

Everett James Franco as Tommy Wiseau in "The Disaster Artist."

Also: "See 'The Room,' have fun, and enjoy life. The American dream is alive, and it's real."

Wiseau also spoke with the Times, praising the film and Franco. "He did such a great job, talking as a director and an actor. I think he make a big effort, which sometimes from the outside is extremely difficult to understand that. He did good with accent. His brother Dave did good as well. They really studied character. But he doesn't know how to throw [a] football, that's for sure!"

Getty Images Still friends! James Franco (l.) and Tommy Wiseau at a Golden Globes after party in Beverly Hills, California on Jan. 7.

Tommy Wiseau: Gracious in both victory, and defeat.

