The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Girardi, also known as Erika Jayne, is noted for her lavish and exorbitant lifestyle. Her 2017 song "XXPEN$IVE" illustrates this with lyrics such as, "It's expensive to be me/ Looking this good don't come for free” and, “That's just who I be/ it's expensive to be me."

Despite this, her estranged husband Tom Girardi, whom she is currently in the process of divorcing, recently testified in a California court that he is broke.

Who is Tom Girardi?

Girardi, a consumer law attorney who has been practicing law since 1965, rose to prominence for his high-profile 1993 case against energy giant Pacific Gas and Electric Company and its role in the contamination of groundwater in the small town of Hinkley, California. The case became the basis for the 2000 blockbuster “Erin Brockovich” and elevated the prestige of his law firm, Girardi Keese. Since then, his firm continued to handle many multi-million dollar settlements, often involving class action suits against major corporations.

When did Girardi meet Erika Jayne?

In 1999, Girardi married Jayne, then Erika Chahoy, after the pair met while she was a cocktail waitress at the famed Los Angeles restaurant Chasen's, where Girardi was a regular for many years.

Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi on June 18, 2016 in Los Angeles. Steve Eichner / AP

Earlier this week, an in-depth exposé in the Los Angeles Times explored the financial troubles of the high-profile couple whose notability was based more on their wealth than anything else. Girardi, 81, described his financial trouble in court documents filed in October and obtained by TODAY. When asked about how much money he had in a personal account, Girardi answered, "Not a lot. Maybe a couple thousand. I don't have any money."

“At one point, I had about 80 million or 50 million in cash,” he also said. “That's all gone. I also had a stock portfolio of about 50 million, and that's all gone.”

Where did the money go?

On Oct. 29, 2018, a new Boeing 737 MAX 8 carrying 189 passengers and crew members crashed shortly after takeoff in Jakarta, Indonesia. Everyone on board the Lion Air flight died. Girardi and his law firm were hired to represent surviving relatives of the crash, and a suit filed earlier this month alleges Girardi and his firm embezzled millions of dollars that were intended to go to some of those family members. Girardi and his law firm have been ordered to file their responses in the case on Dec. 21.

The lawsuit alleged that Girardi and his firm “are on the verge of financial collapse and locked in a downward spiral of mounting debts and dwindling funds” and his “need to fund outrageous lifestyles for himself and his soon-to-be ex-wife Erika Jayne” is the reason for her divorce filing in November.

On. Nov. 3, Jayne released a statement saying she and Girardi were calling it quits after 21 years of marriage. “After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi," she said. "This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.

"It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved," she added. "I request others give us that privacy as well."

But since then, lawyers are alleging that their divorce "is simply a sham attempt to fraudulently protect the Tom’s and Erika’s money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom and his law firm GK.”

After Girardi was ordered to freeze all of his assets on Dec. 14, lawyers began to request that Jayne freeze her assets as well despite her divorce filing, according to court documents obtained by TODAY.