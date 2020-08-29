Dolly Parton's face on Miley Cyrus' body is the most bizarre thing you will see today

The music video for “Midnight Sky” by Miley Cyrus got a little facelift this week with the help of a new internet obsession called Reface App.

The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an edited video from the app featuring none other than her godmother, Dolly Parton. The short video plays some clips from her music video with Parton’s face superimposed on Cyrus’ body.

“When your godmother @dollyparton looks better in your own video than you do,” Cyrus captioned the post on Instagram, which already has nearly five million views.

“When I thought this was real…” Toni Cornell, singer and daughter of the late Chris Cornell, commented on the post.

"Yyyyeeeessss! I didn’t know I needed this but I do," one fan wrote.

The face swap videos didn’t just stop at the country music icon. The same day, Cyrus retweeted several more Reface App videos from fans on Twitter swapping in their faces as well as some other Hollywood stars including Kristen Stewart, Katy Perry, Selena Gomez and Joan Jett.

Fans also decided to spread the love to another member of the Cyrus family: her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.

"@billyraycyrus was born to run #MidnightSky," they captioned the tweet alongside the face-swapped video.

What is Reface App?

Reface App is taking social media by storm. On Wednesday, the company shared some stats, claiming the app had been downloaded 27 million times and produced 703 million faces swaps.

Earlier this week, Chrissy Teigen shared a clip on her Twitter featuring her and husband John Legend in the video for his song "Wild," except with their faces swapped. "Well I am absolutely consumed by the Reface app" she wrote to her 13.1 million followers.

Well I am absolutely consumed by the reface app pic.twitter.com/YHwrbtAUCC — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 26, 2020

The Ukraine-made app, formerly known as Doublicat, allows users to put their face on top of popular GIFs, music videos or film scenes utilizing artificial intelligence-powered deepfake technology, according to TechCrunch. But is it safe to use?

The Independent took a look at the app's privacy policy. There, it says the company collects “facial feature data separately from your photos” in order to provide the service of the app, but the company “does not use your photos and facial features for any reason other than to provide you with the face-swapping functionality of Reface.”

Reface App says it keeps the photos for 24 hours after the editing session before they are deleted. The facial feature data is “stored on the Reface server for a limited period of 30 calendar days after your last use of the Reface application."

Cyrus video for "Midnight Sky" dropped on Aug. 14, ringing in a new era for the pop star. Cyrus self-directed the video, her first release since her most recent stand-alone single "Slide Away."

Her newest song was in the running for Song Of The Summer at the MTV Video Music Awards airing Sunday, Aug. 30. She's also up for two other awards, including editing and art direction for her 2019 song, "Mother's Daughter."

Cyrus is set to perform “Midnight Sky” virtually at the VMAs as well alongside performances from Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, BTS and The Weeknd.