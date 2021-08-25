What is Netflix's 'Tudum'? Here are the details about its 1st global fan event

What is "Tudum"? Let a host of Hollywood's biggest stars explain.

Netflix subscribers know the "tudum" sound when they hear it, but maybe not how to spell it until now. The word refers to the famous two-beat sound that can be heard whenever you start a new show or movie on Netflix, and now it's also the name of the streaming giant's first global fan event.

The company released a minute-long teaser on Wednesday about "Tudum" that features a host of Hollywood superstars like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Adam Sandler, Charlize Theron and Chris Hemsworth making the "tudum" sound.

So what, exactly, is "Tudum?" Here's what to know about the star-filled event.

How can I watch 'Tudum'?

A virtual livestream of the three-hour global fan event will air on Sept. 25, starting at 12 p.m. EST, and will be broadcast on Netflix's YouTube channel as well as Twitter and Twitch.

There will also be pre-shows starting at 8 a.m. EST on specific channels that will highlight Korean and Indian shows and movies as well as anime content.

Who’s on the show?

It might be easier to list who’s not in it. The broadcast will feature actors and creators from more than 70 Netflix movies and series who will share exclusive clips from their movies and shows as well as first looks at upcoming projects.

Just judging by the teaser released on Wednesday, it's a who's who of Netflix luminaries. In addition to the three mentioned above, there's also Regina King, Jason Bateman, Idris Elba, and the cast members from "Stranger Things," "Bridgerton," "Cobra Kai" and a host of other hit Netflix shows.

What’s it about?

The livestream will include conversations and panels with the stars and creators of Netflix's most-watched shows, like "The Crown," "Stranger Things," "Cobra Kai," "Bridgerton," "The Witcher," and "Emily in Paris," as well as a look at upcoming shows.

There also will be plenty for the movie fans, including teasers and details for anticipated upcoming movies like "Don't Look Up" with Leonard DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, "Red Notice" with Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and The Rock, and "The Harder They Fall" with King and Elba.

Theron and Hemsworth will also be part of the show as they talk about their hit Netflix films "The Old Guard" and "Extraction," respectively.

What are all the movies and shows that will be in it?

Here is the full list.