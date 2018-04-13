This is what Joe Manganiello and wife Sofia Vergara consider a perfect day

share tweet pin email

Forget exotic trips, fine dining or wild nights out — for Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara, there's no need to go far for a good time.

In fact, their home is where they have their very best times.

The "Rampage" star stopped by TODAY Friday and revealed what a perfect day for the pair is like.

"We can sometimes go places like normal people," he said. "We try, at least."

But that's not what make them happiest.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello attend the premiere of "Ready Player One" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 26, 2018.

"We like staying at home — we're home bodies," he explained. "We have a really nice house, and we built everything into the house that you could possibly want."

Frankly, the fact that the house comes equipped with Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara seems like enough.

And it is.

"I mean, we were swinging by the chandeliers when we were single," he said. "Then we found each other, and it was like, 'Oh, great. We don’t need to go out there.'"

As for what they do at home, like many couples, some quality time on the couch catching up on shows is their preferred pastime — and the 41-year-old actor even revealed their favorite program.

"We love that show 'Naked and Afraid,'" he admitted.

The Discovery Channel series follows two survivalists as they attempt to make it in the wild without any luxuries — or even clothes.

"I love it!" Manganiello raved. "I love the social experiment, and watching a man and a woman who don't know each other have to work together. I like watching people starve and suffer in the wilderness. It's amazing!"

But it's not just reality TV that he and Vergara bond over around the house. There's also plenty of romance for the couple who married in 2015.

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Nov 22, 2016 at 12:27pm PST

In fact, last year, Manganiello revealed the way he marked their anniversary, and it takes the concept of "perfect day" to the next level.

"I wrote her a book as a gift for our first anniversary," he recalled in an interview with Cosmopolitan UK. "It was about how we met, as well as our courting, and was about 40 pages long. I love my wife a lot."

There's no doubt that's mutual.