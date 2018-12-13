Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Fans of the 2003 holiday rom-com "Love Actually" swooned during the movie's most famous scene when Mark (Andrew Lincoln) shows up at Juliet's (Keira Knightley) doorstep to silently profess his love to her using adorable cue cards.

But what would have happened if Juliet's husband, Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor), had answered the door when Mark knocked? After all, Mark had been the best man at Peter and Juliet's wedding. Those cue cards would have made for an awkward Christmas Eve.

It's a question that tickled the movie's script editor Emma Freud, the longtime love of the movie's director Richard Curtis.

"Maybe he would have given him the CD player as a Christmas gift and hidden the cards behind his back," Freud joked during an interview with Australia's News. "But that’s a very good question."

Freud weighed in on that mystery about the movie and more, even responding to the fan theory that Daniel (Liam Neeson) was actually in love with his pal Karen (Emma Thompson).

Believers of the theory cite the fact that when Daniel’s wife dies, he turns to Karen for support. Then, when he bumps into Carol (Claudia Schiffer) after the school concert and she introduces herself, Daniel mistakenly calls her "Karen" when he tells her he’d like to see her again.

"No, that was genuinely a mistake by Richard who had forgotten that Emma Thompson’s character was called Karen," Freud revealed. "He just wanted it to be awkward for Liam in front of Claudia Schiffer and (the name mishap) was genuinely a coincidence."

She also cited the lack of passion between the two.

"You know when they eat breakfast cereal in the kitchen together? Liam plays that scene without any romantic spark," she said.

"It would have been quite a neat storyline though," she added, laughing.