You've opened the gifts. You've eaten the turkey. And now, you want to veg out.

Hey, we feel you. And we're here to offer up some prime 2017 programming to keep you entertained and in the holiday spirit.

Top Christmas-themed picks:

"Bad Santa" (Netflix, Hulu): Billy Bob Thornton's dark comedy provides some very welcome bite, and a nice dose of sweetness.

"The Santa Clause" (Netflix): Always a good choice for an uplifting family comedy

"The Holiday" (Amazon, Hulu): The decor alone is enough to make us love this romantic romp, in which Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet swap homes.

"How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (Netflix): Another classic for the whole family is this live-action adaptation of the Dr. Seuss story.

"The Nightmare Before Christmas" (Netflix): If you're looking for something a bit darker, try this Tim Burton favorite.

"White Christmas" (Netflix): Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney sing and help save a failing Vermont inn.

"Elf" (Freeform): Will Ferrell is pure holiday magic as an overgrown elf trying to connect with his dad.

"A Christmas Story" (TBS): Leg lamp, anyone? Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley) dodges bullies and longs for a Red Ryder air rifle.

Wait, you want to catch up on your favorite Netflix shows, you say? Look no further.

"Fuller House": The second half of the third season of the family comedy is back, and as Uncle Jesse would say, "Have mercy!"

"GLOW": Alison Brie plays a wrestler in this inspiring and very funny series.

"The Crown": So no, you likely won't be attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials. But this lauded show can fill the gap until their I dos.

Quick tip: Start looking at your favorite networks to see what they have on demand — shows usually come back in January from winter break and they tend to have all previous episodes so you can catch up before they return (like "This Is Us" or "Grey's Anatomy").