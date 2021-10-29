'Whassup?!' TODAY team re-creates famous Budweiser commercial for Halloween

Whassup with the TODAY family this Halloween?

The gang helped celebrate the big day by reenacting Budweiser’s famous “Whassup” commercial.

The faux spot begins with co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb chilling out on a couch while watching a game and eating popcorn, with beers on a table in front of them. Al Roker gives them a call from a bar to say he’s also watching the game before he busts out the signature line.

“Whassup!” he exclaims, before Savannah and Hoda reply with the same excited line.

Al got the party started! TODAY

After they agree to meet him at the bar, Al hangs up and summons the bartender, played by Carson Daly, for another round.

“Whassup!” Carson says.

“Whassup!” Al replies, as he asks for another beer.

Imagine walking into a bar and stumbling into these guys! TODAY

Carson slides another brew down the bar and then rings a bell for Sunday TODAY host Willie Geist.

Then Carson asks his pal to take two Buds to table 3.

Whassup, ladies? TODAY

Geist drops off the drinks at the table, where Sheinelle Jones and Jenna Bush Hager are seated, and they all acknowledge each other by saying, “Whassup!”

“Enjoy ladies,” Willie calmly says before walking away.

Sheinelle then receives a call from Craig Melvin. They greet each other with the lingo of the commercial and then toast when she says he’s watching the game.

The bit then draws to a close with Savannah and Hoda making good on their promise by walking into the bar.

The ultimate party crashers! TODAY

“Whassup!” they say in a prolonged, loud greeting.

We don’t know how much of a thirst they worked up doing the “commercial,” but we do know the spot wraps up with Savannah, Hoda, Al, Jenna, Carson, Sheinelle and Willie toasting with Buds as they say — naturally — “Whassup!”