"West Wing" fans just may get that revival after all.

On Wednesday, actor Joshua Malina shared a photo of some of the NBC political drama's cast members dining with the show's creator, Aaron Sorkin. His caption? "Talking reboot."

Talking reboot. A post shared by Joshua Malina (@joshmalinasjoshmalina) on Jul 11, 2018 at 9:16pm PDT

The reunion pic — which also included Malina's former co-stars Bradley Whitford (Josh Lyman) and Janel Moloney (Donna Moss) — is sure to excite fans of the series, which originally aired from 1999 to 2006. Since the 2016 election, they've been clamoring for a revival.

NBC The "West Wing" cast (l-r): Bradley Whitford, Dule Hill, Allison Janney, John Spencer, Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe, Janel Moloney and Richard Schiff.

So have some of the show's stars, including Rob Lowe, who played White House deputy communications director Sam Seaborn.

New âWill And Graceâ! New âSopranosâ! New âThe Officeâ! I wish I had been in something that would make a good re-boot. Maybe something timely, that would have relevance in this divided political climate? #OhWell — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) July 7, 2018

Just last week Lowe tweeted about bringing "The West Wing" back.

"New 'Will And Grace'! New 'Sopranos'! New 'The Office'! I wish I had been in something that would make a good re-boot. Maybe something timely, that would have relevance in this divided political climate?" he wrote.

Malina, who played campaign manager-turned-congressman Will Bailey, might also be available now that he's no longer committed to ABC's "Scandal," which ended its seven-season run in April.

In 2017, Sorkin told The Hollywood Reporter that if he were to do a "West Wing" reboot, he'd like to see "This Is Us" star Sterling K. Brown in the Oval Office.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC He'd make a fine president, don't you think?

In Sorkin's vision, Brown would play a young U.S. president who consults the retired President Josiah Bartlet (Martin Sheen) on important matters, "in the way that Bill Clinton used to consult with Nixon."

Brown may be busy racking up Emmy nominations for his work on "This Is Us," but he's made it clear he could find the time to play the POTUS.

Shortly after Sorkin's comments were published, the actor tweeted his approval, writing, "If you are serious, sir, I would be honored!"