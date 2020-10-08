'West Wing' reunion trailer released, and we're all choked up

"Welcome home, Mr. President."

And with that, the brand-new trailer for "A 'West Wing' Special to Benefit When We All Vote" already has us in the palm of its hand.

The trailer dropped Thursday and features not just the heartfelt signature music from W. G. Snuffy Walden, but the original cast for the re-creation of the third-season episode "Hartsfield's Landing." And the re-creation includes Sterling K. Brown, who was revealed on Monday to be stepping in for the late John Spencer, who played Chief of Staff Leo McGarry to Martin Sheen's President Jed Bartlet.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

In the trailer, we see the actors rehearsing and behind the scenes, and it's an instant trip not just down TV's memory lane, but of a simpler political time in America — which did not seem all that simple at the time.

The video also reminds us of the special guests who'll be appearing, including former first lady Michelle Obama, President Bill Clinton, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Elisabeth Moss and Samuel L. Jackson. The production will raise awareness of When We All Vote, a nonpartisan organization designed to increase voter participation. Obama and Miranda are co-chairs of the organization, which was started in 2018 before the midterm elections.

Watching the clip, it's hard not to feel warm, patriotic feelings at seeing the "West Wing" cast all assembled and saying some of the sharpest lines ever penned for TV, courtesy of Aaron Sorkin.

For more information about the special, go here. It airs on HBO Max on Oct. 15.