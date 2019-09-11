Wendy Williams is already planning her next wedding.

In April, the talk-show host, 55, filed a complaint for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" between herself and her husband. The couple had been married for over two decades, since their November 1999 wedding, but their marriage crumbled when Williams learned of "a major indiscretion" which led to the birth of a child out of wedlock.

She's not letting divorce keep her down, though — in an appearance on "The Dr. Oz Show," Williams said that she and her mother had talked about her potential to remarry.

"I said, 'Mommy, I'm a wife; I'm not a girlfriend,'" Williams said. "'And I will get married again. And I will have a prenuptial agreement.'"

Williams also added an unusual relationship requirement — she'd like to live separately from her hypothetical spouse.

"We will not be living in the same house," she said. "Oh, no, no, marriage under new circumstance, that's it. That freedom of turning that key or electing, 'All right, let's stay at your place tonight; let's stay at my place tonight.'"

Williams previously told Andy Cohen that she's dating "many men" during an interview on "Watch What Happens Live." There, she again emphasized her interest in marrying again, but only if a prenuptial agreement is involved.

She also told Oz a little bit more about the type of men she's interested in, expressing interest in "a man with a full career and his own money and his own situation."

"I don't want anything from you except your love and respect," Williams said. "And don't ask anything of me."