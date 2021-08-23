Wendy Williams shares photo of her smiling with new 'boyfriend'

Wendy Williams is back in the dating game.

The talk show host shared a blurry Instagram photo on Sunday of her smiling alongside a mystery man in the car and identified him as her boyfriend in the caption.

"My son’s 21st birthday party on the yacht in #Miami was everything he wanted!" she wrote. "Even my boyfriend."

Williams, 57, divorced husband Kevin Hunter in 2019 after more than 20 years of marriage after learning he fathered a child with another woman. They had a son together, Kevin Hunter Jr., 21, after tying the knot in 1997.

She was rumored to have been dating contractor Mike Esterman up until this past May after meeting him on a "Date Wendy" segment of her show, but she denied on her show on May 12 that they had been dating at all.

"The headline is that Mike and I have broken up. Well, I didn't know that Mike and I were together," Williams said. "Mike is in Maryland. Mike works a job, he's a contractor/social influencer, or whatever he has going on, you know, pitch man. Whatever he does. Mike, he's a nice guy, but we are too geographically far from each other."

She spoke to Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" last year about dating again after being married for two decades.

"You know what's interesting? When you get grown you realize that within five minutes, even the worst guy, you know, visually or size-wise or whatever, if he's got game, I'm in," she said. "As long as he can pay his own bills, because those days are over."

Her new boyfriend should also note that Williams has some new ground rules if she ever ends up getting married again.

"With a good ol’ one-page prenup. One paragraph. Maybe two sentences. What’s yours is yours, what’s mine is mine," she told Fallon. "What we earn during this marriage is yours and mine, and I don’t want to live with you. You have your place, I have my place. Look, this is a new thing.”

The days of her cohabitating with her man are over.

"We will not be living in the same house," she said. "Oh, no, no, marriage under new circumstance, that's it. That freedom of turning that key or electing, 'All right, let's stay at your place tonight; let's stay at my place tonight.'"