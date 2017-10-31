Wendy Williams passes out on live TV after overheating in Halloween costume

Television host Wendy Williams created a scare on Tuesday after she fainted during a special Halloween episode of her popular talk show.
Williams, 53, was dressed as the Statue of Liberty and talking to the camera about a Halloween costume contest toward the end of the show when she began to shake, stumbled over her words and eventually fell to the ground. Staffers were seen running to help her.
The program immediately cut to a commercial break and when it returned, Williams said, “That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume. I passed out.” She added, “I’m a champ and I’m back.” She then continued on with the show.
Still, her fans expressed concern on social media, with some even urging her to go the hospital.
More Pop Culture videos
Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn: We’re even badder in ‘A Bad Moms Christmas’
Lauren Bush Lauren on her campaign to help feed hungry children
Goldie Hawn on meditation, mindfulness and ‘sexy’ Kurt Russell
Billy Ray Cyrus: Daughters Miley and Noah are on my new album
A statement was posted to Williams’ Twitter account, saying “Wendy is feeling much better. She overheated because of her heavy costume, makeup, and lights. She was able to finish the show in true Wendy spirit. Thank you for your well wishes."
Williams later posted another update on Twitter, assuring fans she was getting some much-needed "water and electrolytes" and promising, "More on this tomorrow."