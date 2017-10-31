Wendy Williams passes out on live TV after overheating in Halloween costume

share tweet pin email

Television host Wendy Williams created a scare on Tuesday after she fainted during a special Halloween episode of her popular talk show.

Williams, 53, was dressed as the Statue of Liberty and talking to the camera about a Halloween costume contest toward the end of the show when she began to shake, stumbled over her words and eventually fell to the ground. Staffers were seen running to help her.

What just happened to #WendyWilliams? This wasnât planned! OMG! pic.twitter.com/Pi7TKs0mBv — O Girl Media (@OGirlMedia) October 31, 2017

The program immediately cut to a commercial break and when it returned, Williams said, “That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume. I passed out.” She added, “I’m a champ and I’m back.” She then continued on with the show.

Still, her fans expressed concern on social media, with some even urging her to go the hospital.

Wendy Williams just has a stroke on tv bruh she really needs to go to the hospital ASAP — Magic (@Malecifent__) October 31, 2017

@WendyWilliams Iâm praying that youâre okay wendzzz

Takeoff the costume & go to the hospital! — keisha (@Keisha_Graham) October 31, 2017

A statement was posted to Williams’ Twitter account, saying “Wendy is feeling much better. She overheated because of her heavy costume, makeup, and lights. She was able to finish the show in true Wendy spirit. Thank you for your well wishes."

Williams later posted another update on Twitter, assuring fans she was getting some much-needed "water and electrolytes" and promising, "More on this tomorrow."