Wendy Williams has heard the rumors about her joining the cast of "The Real Housewives of New York City" — and she decided to set the record straight on Wednesday's episode of "The Wendy Williams Show."

The 55-year-old talk show host, who's a fan of the Bravo series, told viewers she's much too private to be a reality TV star.

Wendy hit the town with her friend, Madina and announces she will not be doing “The Real Housewives of New York City”! Find out all of the details in today's Hot Topics at (link: https://t.co/WYh8tCzC34) https://t.co/eyP77ciBdX. pic.twitter.com/a6wsD8SWUe — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) July 31, 2019

"No, I will not be a member of 'The Real Housewives of New York,'" she revealed during the show's "Hot Topics" segment. "Excuse me! I have a purple chair of my own. I like the 'Housewives' ... but if you have a talk show that is your own ..."

Though she often shares personal updates with fans on her own program, Williams said there are parts of her life that are strictly off-limits.

"First of all, you're not coming to my apartment. You're not checking out who I date. There would be so many no, no, noes that you would be bored with me," she said.

Williams explained that she's too private to be a reality TV star. On her own show, she said, "I tell you what I want you to know and I keep a lot of secrets." WendyWilliams/Twitter

To top it all off, Williams said she'd get along beautifully with the show's current cast members — which means she'd never get caught up in one of their notorious onscreen feuds.

"I like them all. I'll go to Bethenny's, I'll go to Tinsley's, I'll go to Luann's. You wouldn't like me on 'Housewives,' first of all," she shared.

"Second of all, I'm not letting you in that hard. The purple chair gives me control because I tell you what I want you to know and I keep a lot of secrets right here," she added.

The outspoken host concluded with a shoutout to Bravo's Andy Cohen, who told E! News this week it "would be funny" to have Williams join the "RHONY" cast.

"Andy, it's not happening. ... World, Wendy is not a housewife. As a matter of fact, she's not even a wife ... yet! But I'd rather be a wife than a girlfriend, so, to be continued!" she shared.